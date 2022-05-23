AMD Ryzen 5800X3D Shines In Star Wars Benchmark Even With Pedestrian Single Channel RAM

When we tested the Ryzen 7 5800X3D , it came out ahead of the Core i9-12900K in every gaming benchmark. You've probably already heard that story, but you may not have considered the implications: Intel's Alder Lake CPUs are double-digit-percentages faster than AMD's original Zen 3-based Ryzen 5000-series processors, which means that the Ryzen 7 5800X3D is an enormous uplift from the chips without the extra cache.

There's no better demonstration of this than in the informal benchmark just published by CapFrameX. While we don't know what graphics card was used for the testing, it doesn't really matter—the point is that the Ryzen 7 5800X3D blows past the standard model even when you remove one of the DIMMs.



