CATEGORIES
home News

GeForce RTX 5090 Tipped For A Huge Memory Bandwidth Boost With A 512-Bit Bus

by Zak KillianThursday, July 27, 2023, 02:47 PM EDT
NVIDIA GeForce Logo Hero
Remember the GeForce GTX 280? The "GT200" GPU was a gigantic beast that maxed out the limits of the "Tesla" design it was based on. It boasted 32 ROPs and something almost unseen in graphics cards before or since: a 512-bit GDDR memory bus. Well, NVIDIA could be bringing the half-kilobit bus back when the next generation of GeForce cards hits the market, at least if the latest leak from kopite7kimi is accurate.

You can see the tweet below in its entirety, but it's fairly simple on the face of it: the top-end card from NVIDIA's next GPU family will purportedly pack a 512-bit memory bus. This is wider than anything from the green team since the GeForce GTX 285, and it's a curious step from the GeForce RTX 4090. That card uses a 384-bit memory bus with hot-clocked GDDR6X memory to achieve 1008 GB/sec of memory bandwidth—nearly 1TB-per-second of throughput.

kopite7kimi rtx5090 leak tweet

If you'll allow us to wax hypothetical for a bit, let's examine the possibilities. A potential GeForce RTX 5090 with a 512-bit bus and the very same GDDR6X memory would have 1,344 GB/sec of memory bandwidth, the highest-bandwidth client GPU memory interface to date.

We have to specify "client" because NVIDIA's H100 "Hopper" GPU tops out at 3352 GB/second, and AMD's Instinct MI250X module hits a surprisingly similar 3277 GB/sec. Those products are using the descriptively-named High Bandwidth Memory, which, while expensive, offers exactly what it says on the tin: extremely high bandwidth. It's excellent for graphics products, but not cost-effective for use in consumer GPUs that have to sell at prices mere mortals can afford.

samsung gddr6w hbm2e comparison
Samsung claims its GDDR6W memory comes within striking distance of HBM2e in performance

However, a 512-bit memory bus is also going to be very expensive. Fabricating the complex multi-layer PCBs required to maintain signal integrity with a massive memory bus operating at even GDDR6 transfer rates is not cheap, and it only gets more difficult when we start talking about GDDR6X or the new hotness, GDDR7. It's possible that NVIDIA could be using Samsung's GDDR6W, which is wider by its nature and offers improved efficiency.

The really interesting part of this rumor is that, if NVIDIA's biggest GPU of next-generation is using a 512-bit memory bus, it could mean wider memory interfaces once more for the lower-end graphics cards. NVIDIA's current-generation Ada Lovelace GPUs have faced harsh criticism for their relatively meager memory bandwidth, which NVIDIA notes is compensated to some degree by Ada's extremely large caches.
zotac gtx285 cardback
You can clearly see the pads for 16 memory chips on the back of this Zotac GTX 285

If we imagine the top-end card with a 512-bit bus, then we'd see a 384-bit bus on the x80 card and a 256-bit bus on the x70 and possibly "x60 Ti" cards—assuming the same hierarchy as Ada Lovelace. That would be a huge step up from the narrow 128-bit bus found on the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti and RTX 4060, and should drastically improve performance in higher resolutions compared to those cards.
Tags:  Nvidia, GPUs, (nasdaq:nvda), rtx 5090
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment