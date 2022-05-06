NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti BIOS Mod Unlocks Insane 890W Mode For Overclockers

The most commonly-engaged limiter for desktop GPUs is the power limit. What we incorrectly refer to as the "TDP" of graphics cards most often actually refers to the stock power limit of the GPU. So saying, the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti ships with a 450-watt power limit out of the box. That limitation is set in firmware, and while you can alter it slightly with software, it takes a firmware tweak to go much beyond those limits.





Unlock 3090Ti power limit to 890W！ pic.twitter.com/6VtyEF184I — MEGAsizeGPU (@Zed__Wang) May 5, 2022

Lest anyone think the image is Photoshopped, or that the tweak somehow isn't legitimate, MEGAsizeGPU offers two more screenshots. One of them depicts the card drawing up to 615.7 watts under an unspecified workload, and then later, he posted a shot of the card using 945 watts under a Furmark load. Note that this isn't a system power measurement, but only GPU power.





3090Ti with 890W XOC BIOS hits 945W while running furmark🫠 pic.twitter.com/nxqGaxXzIy — MEGAsizeGPU (@Zed__Wang) May 5, 2022