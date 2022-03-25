Leaked MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Suprim X Is Thick, Quick And Power Hungry At 480W
Unofficially, NVIDIA is expected to launch its GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card next Tuesday, March 29. Should that happen, we'll have concrete details to share in just a matter of days. Until then, the bulk of information is still coming from the leaks and rumors scene, which today supposedly exposed MSI's Suprim X variant of the upcoming flagship GPU.
If the leaked details are accurate, the custom card is going to be another thick beauty. As in, it rocks a 3.5-slot design, so it effectively takes up four expansion slots in your PC. This is to make way for a chunky heatsink, cooled with a triple-fan shroud. To our eyeballs, it looks similar to the GeForce RTX 3090 Suprim X, but fatter and with a different style I/O bracket.
What's more noticeably different, however, is the power consumption. The folks at Videocardz got their mitts on a handful of renders and a screenshot of the specs table, and the latter lists the power consumption at 480W. That's a thirsty card for sure. For comparison, MSI's GeForce RTX 3090 Suprim X (non-TI model) is listed at 420W.
Unfortunately, the spec sheet is cut off above the section that lists the recommended power supply wattage. The minimum recommended wattage for the non-TI version is 750W, though it really depends on the quality of your PSU.
Source: Videocardz
Here are some other listed specs...
- CUDA cores: 10,752
- Boost clock: 1,956MHz (Extreme mode) / 1,950MHz (Gaming and Silent modes)
- Memory: 24GB GDDR6X
- Memory Bus: 384-bit
- Output: DisplayPort 1.4a (x3), HDMI 2.1 (x1)
The spec sheet also lists a PCIe Gen 5 16-pin power connector. It's rumored NVIDIA is including a three-headed 8-pin adapter (3x 8-pin and 1x 12+4-pin). The next-gen connector, otherwise known as 12VHPWR, can deliver anywhere from 150W to 600W of power.
Regardless of when the new flagship launches, it looks like MSI is ready to go with its Suprim X model.