Leaked MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Suprim X Is Thick, Quick And Power Hungry At 480W





Unofficially, NVIDIA is expected to launch its GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card next Tuesday, March 29 . Should that happen, we'll have concrete details to share in just a matter of days. Until then, the bulk of information is still coming from the leaks and rumors scene, which today supposedly exposed MSI's Suprim X variant of the upcoming flagship GPU





If the leaked details are accurate, the custom card is going to be another thick beauty. As in, it rocks a 3.5-slot design, so it effectively takes up four expansion slots in your PC. This is to make way for a chunky heatsink, cooled with a triple-fan shroud. To our eyeballs, it looks similar to the GeForce RTX 3090 Suprim X, but fatter and with a different style I/O bracket.







What's more noticeably different, however, is the power consumption. The folks at Videocardz got their mitts on a handful of renders and a screenshot of the specs table, and the latter lists the power consumption at 480W. That's a thirsty card for sure. For comparison, MSI's GeForce RTX 3090 Suprim X (non-TI model) is listed at 420W.





Unfortunately, the spec sheet is cut off above the section that lists the recommended power supply wattage. The minimum recommended wattage for the non-TI version is 750W, though it really depends on the quality of your PSU.







Source: Videocardz







Here are some other listed specs...