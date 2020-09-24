RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition Now Available For Free On PC, Here's Where To Get It
Have you ever wanted to be the master of your own theme park for free? Now you can, as the new RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition is available for free to keep on the Epic Games store.
Roller Coaster Tycoon 3 is the modern update to the classic from years past. Parks can be designed with more than “300 coasters and rides, 500 scenery pieces, 60 shops and services, and 20 animals to rear and raise.” Players can also ride on the coasters with the “signature” coaster cam. Furthermore, if you get the Complete Edition, you get the content from the Soaked! And Wild! expansion packs. Also, in the shadow of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 launching, it is amusing to say that this game comes in full 1080p resolution with enhanced hardware compatibility (compared to the 8K gameplay the 3090 can drive).
If you are looking for a blast from the past and like rollercoasters, this is the way to go. RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition can be bought on both the Steam and Epic stores; however, it is only free on the Epic Store until October 1st. After that, it will go back to the regular price of $19.99. If you want to pick it up on the Epic Store, all you have to do is sign in and go to the store page to pick it up.