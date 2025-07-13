Kick Back To These Roku Streaming Stick & TV Deals Up To 35% Off

Now that Prime Day is over, it's back to paying full price for everything, right? Well, not so fast. Amazon is always slashing prices on something or the other, and while poking around for post Prime Day bargains, we found a bunch of Roku devices on sale with 'Limited time deal' designations. That includes both streaming hardware and TVs, as well as some devices you may not have even realized were part of the Roku family.
Starting with streaming, you can can score the Roku Ultra
for $69 at Amazon (save 31%)
right now. That's $30 below the MSRP and also an all-time low price for Roku's top streaming device. It's also the most responsive of any Roku player, with the company claiming the Roku Ultra is 30% faster than any other model in its streaming lineup.
4K streaming is obviously part of the package here, but you also get robust HDR support with both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision on tap. You can connect wirelessly via Wi-Fi 6 or go wired with an Ethernet port on the back of the unit. We also like that the rechargeable remote features support for voice input, has backlit buttons, and can last up to 3 months on a single charge.
Here are some more streaming devices that are on sale...
The Roku Streaming Stick HD is the most deeply discounted at 33% off, though bear in mind that it's limited to 1080p (no 4K streaming).
Roku's Streambar SE is also an interesting product, as it combines a soundbar with built-in 4K and HDR streaming support. So, you can give your TV a sound and streaming upgrade in one fell swoop.
If you're looking for a big screen TV with Roku's smart platform built into it, then check out the 75-inch Roku Plus Series Smart TV (QLED)
that's on sale for $648 at Amazon (save 35%)
. That's a pretty big TV at a less-than-big price tag with this discount in effect.
This is a mid-range model and while it doesn't fall into either the mini LED or OLED category, it does feature quantum dots to bump up the image quality compared to its baseline (read: entry-level) LED model. It also supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision for HDR chores, Dolby Audio and Dolby Atmos for audio, and of course built-in Roku streaming support.
Here are some more Roku TV deals, along with some security camera products that Roku offers...