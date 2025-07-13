Kick Back To These Roku Streaming Stick & TV Deals Up To 35% Off





Now that Prime Day is over, it's back to paying full price for everything, right? Well, not so fast. Amazon is always slashing prices on something or the other, and while poking around for post Prime Day bargains, we found a bunch of Roku devices on sale with 'Limited time deal' designations. That includes both streaming hardware and TVs, as well as some devices you may not have even realized were part of the Roku family.





Roku Ultra for $69 at Amazon (save 31%) right now. That's $30 below the MSRP and also an all-time low price for Roku's top streaming device. It's also the most responsive of any Roku player, with the company claiming the Roku Ultra is 30% faster than any other model in its streaming lineup. Starting with streaming, you can can score theforright now. That's $30 below the MSRP and also an all-time low price for Roku's top streaming device. It's also the most responsive of any Roku player, with the company claiming the Roku Ultra is 30% faster than any other model in its streaming lineup.





4K streaming is obviously part of the package here, but you also get robust HDR support with both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision on tap. You can connect wirelessly via Wi-Fi 6 or go wired with an Ethernet port on the back of the unit. We also like that the rechargeable remote features support for voice input, has backlit buttons, and can last up to 3 months on a single charge.





Here are some more streaming devices that are on sale...