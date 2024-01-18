Rock Band 4 To Get One Final DLC Capping Off An Epic 16-Year Tour
In news that will bring a smile to anyone still rocking out, Rock Band 4 is getting its final DLC next week on January 25, according to game developer Harmonix. This last batch of songs cap off an over 8-year journey for the development team, which saw it release nearly 3,000 songs as DLC. The final song count available in Rock Band 4 is over 3,000.
The development team has put in a lot of work alongside the community to get Rock Band 4 to where it is today, and it seems to hold a special place in the heart of these developers. The company says that there was a lot of thought put into the final slate of songs that will appear in this last DLC, an attempt to cap off all the years of work in a meaningful way.
Harmonix also made it clear in a blog post that services such as Rivals seasons and online play will continue to work as normal. The company also tried to reassure gamers who have put a lot of money into the game by stating that “Many of you reading this own a good chunk of this content and we remain committed to protecting that investment - to be very clear, you can play the songs you own within Rock Band 4 for as long as you like.”
Going forward, Harmonix is all in on Fortnite Festival. It appears as if the team has big plans on keeping the rhythm game genre going while working with Epic. Harmonix says that “if you are a fan of the rhythm game category, Fortnite Festival is the place to be; and with support for RB4 instruments coming, this is not the time to hang up your guitars just yet….”
Harmonix releasing DLC for this long is a huge accomplishment, showing commitment to its fans. It will be interesting to see if they can translate this over to Fortnite Festival and possibly bring back the rhythm genre to the highs not seen in quite some time.