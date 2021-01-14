Ring Doorbell Neighbors App Caught Leaking Precise User Location Data





If people trust their information with businesses tasked with keeping them safe, those companies should at least try to take security seriously. It seems that is not necessarily the case, as a flaw in an app created by Ring was exposing precise location data of customers who posted to the app, when it should have been hiding it.

Vulnerable Data On Neighbors App (Courtest of TechCrunch)



Since the posts remain anonymous, the app never gave locations or any other data to viewers. However, the bug found in Neighbors allowed people to extract location and other data from posts on the app. Some nefarious people, such as those who would be caught on a Ring camera, could get ahold of latitude, longitude, and home address of the person who posted the video. What’s more, is that the app had an incremental ID for each video posted, so it was easy to backtrack and get other Neighbor post information.