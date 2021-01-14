CATEGORIES
home News
by Nathan OrdThursday, January 14, 2021, 03:39 PM EDT

Ring Doorbell Neighbors App Caught Leaking Precise User Location Data

hero ring doorbell
If people trust their information with businesses tasked with keeping them safe, those companies should at least try to take security seriously. It seems that is not necessarily the case, as a flaw in an app created by Ring was exposing precise location data of customers who posted to the app, when it should have been hiding it.

Ring is a smart doorbell and IoT company that created the Neighbors app in 2018, around the same time Amazon completed its acquisition of the company. The Neighbors app was something of a social app where Ring doorbell owners could anonymously share videos that show crime. Think along the lines of a digital neighborhood watch with video footage.
neighbors vulnerable data
Vulnerable Data On Neighbors App (Courtest of TechCrunch)

Since the posts remain anonymous, the app never gave locations or any other data to viewers. However, the bug found in Neighbors allowed people to extract location and other data from posts on the app. Some nefarious people, such as those who would be caught on a Ring camera, could get ahold of latitude, longitude, and home address of the person who posted the video. What’s more, is that the app had an incremental ID for each video posted, so it was easy to backtrack and get other Neighbor post information.

According to TechCrunch, Ring reports that they have patched the bug since it was discovered. In late 2020, we reported on several cheap or knock-off smart doorbells were vulnerable to intruders. It just seems that any security product or app can be vulnerable, so perhaps it is best to always use proper security practices no matter what solution you select.

Tags:  Amazon, security, vulnerability, (NASDAQ:AMZN), IoT, smart-home, ring

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
RX 6800 XT
RX 6800
RX 6900 XT
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms