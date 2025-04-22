CATEGORIES
Ring In Spring With Video Doorbell And Security Cam Deals Up To 45% Off

by Paul LillyTuesday, April 22, 2025, 10:48 AM EDT
Amazon is currently having a fire sale of sorts on its Ring Doorbell models and Ring security cameras with some deeply discounted limited time deals. They're timely, too, as bees and wasps are not the only pests that come out of hiding in the Spring. So do opportune porch pirates looking to score an illicit payday, with consumers letting their guard down after the winter holiday season subsides. For a relatively small investment, you can add a layer of protection.

Having a security camera isn't not always a surefire bet against having your items stolen. It just depends on how brazen the thief is feeling, and how much effort your local law enforcement will put into tracking them down. However, a security camera can at least act as relatively low-cost deterrent. How low cost?

One of Amazon's limited time deals is this discount for its Ring Battery Doorbell—it's on sale for $54.99 (save $45). That's nearly half off its MSRP (45%, to be precise) and a great price to level up your 'dumb' doorbell.

The version that's on sale is Amazon's newest model. It features head-to-toe video, two-way talk capability, motion detection, and easy installation with a built-in battery boasting USB-C charging. Just pop the doorbell from the wall and plug it in to recharge, then click it back into place.

Ring Spotlight Cam Plus on the side of a house.

Beyond the realm of doorbells, if it's a floodlight security solution you're after, you have discounted options there as well. One of them is this Ring Spotlight Cam Plus that's on sale for $119.99 at Amazon (save $30). You're looking at a smaller 20% discount on this one, but it's an affordable way to bolster the security on your property.

The Ring Spotlight Cam Plus can be installed just about anywhere, courtesy of an easily removable 'Quick Release' battery pack. The battery is rated to last for 6-12 months, though obviously your mileage may vary depending on often the spotlight gets triggered (and for how long).

Other notable features include 1080p video with Color Night Vision, a pair of motion-activated LED spotlights, and two-way talk support ("Get off my lawn!").

If you're concerned about the downtime when it comes time to recharge the battery, you can opt for the Ring Spotlight Cam Plus with an extra rechargeable battery bundled in for $154.98 at Amazon (save $15.01).

