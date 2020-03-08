Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus Release Imminent With Criminal-Catching Pre-Roll Video Recording
While the page was quickly taken down by Ring/Amazon, you can still find the full contents of Ring Video Doorbell 3/3 Plus in Google's web cache. Not that it really matters that much considering that it's just a doorbell, Ring has not really updated the exterior design much compared to the previous generation Video Doorbell 2.
However, Ring has made a number of updates under the hood, starting with a new screw mounting system that is said to be stronger, and an easier to remove faceplate. As for the innards of the Video Doorbell 3 family, a number of improvements have been made including support for both 2.4GHz and 5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi (versus just the former for the Video Doorbell 2). There is also the inclusion of what is being called a "near" motion zone that will only provide motion detection at distances between 5 feet and 15 feet from the cameras. This is designed to help cut down on false-positive notifications about movement.
Other features remain the same including the 1080p video recording, night vision support, quick-release rechargeable battery, two-way talking, and Amazon Alexa support.
But perhaps the most interesting new feature is reserved for the Video Doorbell 3 Plus, which will include what Ring calls Pre-Roll technology. It will basically provide an additional 4 seconds of video footage prior to a motion event being triggered. This will perhaps allow customers to get a better fix on what was taking place before the camera was alerted to any suspicious activity.
The caveat to Pre-Roll, however, is that footage for this 4-second period is only capture in black and white, and in a low-resolution format. And while other security cameras and video doorbells provide similar functionality, Ring says that the Video Doorbell 3 Plus is the first battery-operated device to rock the feature.
When the Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus launch -- which should be very soon -- they will be priced at $199 and $299 respectively. And if previous promotions are any indicator, it's likely that Amazon and Best Buy will be throwing in free Amazon Echo Dot smart speakers with a purchase.