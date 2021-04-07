Researchers Discover Sneaky Android Malware That Spreads Through WhatsApp
The fake application, called “FlixOnline,” was discovered in the Google Play store by researchers at Check Point Research. It was found that if any user downloaded the app and granted the requested permissions, the malware then automatically replies to a victim’s WhatsApp and attempts to phish people into downloading the app.
Since the researchers found the malware and responsibly notified Google, the app has been removed, but not before nearly 500 people downloaded it. Though that may not represent a massive impact, this wormable app “features innovative and dangerous new techniques for spreading itself, and for manipulating or stealing data from trusted applications such as WhatsApp.” Thus, as we explained, users need to be certain of what they are clicking on and not download any apps that seem out of place.