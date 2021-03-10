CATEGORIES
by Nathan OrdWednesday, March 10, 2021, 01:14 PM EDT

Next-Gen Apple AirPods Design Allegedly Leaked In Convincing Renders

renders of next generation of apple airpods leaked
Apple’s AirPods have become runaway sales hit for the Cupertino-based company, ever since the first-generation launch alongside the iPhone 7. Interestingly, it has been nearly two years since the last generation of AirPods was released, so perhaps it is time for something new. Recently, leaked renders popped up showcasing the design of the third-generation AirPods ahead of a rumored launch later this month.

Earlier today, GizmoChina got its hands on leaked AirPods 3 renders from “suppliers,” according to the article. The renders (below) of the rumored AirPods 3 resemble the AirPods Pro with a shorter stem. Moreover, it appears that Apple has shrunk the charging case down significantly due to the smaller size of the earbuds.



GizmoChina also claims that there is a possibility that these AirPods may come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), but that would not make sense as there are no form-fitting silicon ear tips on these earbuds. The seal around or inside the wearer’s ears is quite important when it comes to blocking out noise, and without ear tips, it is not possible.

Ultimately, we will have to wait and see what Apple has in store, hopefully, sooner rather than later. It is rumored that there will be an Apple event on March 23rd where these AirPods will be announced alongside new iPads and other devices. In any case, stick around HotHardware as we wait on official news from Apple in the coming weeks.
