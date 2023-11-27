Reel Savings Up To 68% Off James Bond, John Wick And More Cyber Monday Blu-Ray Deals





We live in a world where streaming rules the day, but if you like the comfort of owning a movie or TV show on physical media, than Blu-ray is still the way to go. Now is a great time to flesh out your collection (or start one) too, because Cyber Monday discounts abound on a plethora of Blu-ray flicks and shows, including entire compilations.





The Walking Dead Complete Series, which is marked down to $109.99 at Amazon (15% off). It may not be cheap, but it's cheaper than usual. Plus it's a fairly large set spanning all 11 seasons on 54 discs, which works out to 129 hours and 48 minutes of content. And as a bonus, it comes with a code to redeem a "complimentary digital version from the production company," so you're getting the best of both worlds. One such Blu-ray compilation that's on sale is, which is marked down to(15% off). It may not be cheap, but it's cheaper than usual. Plus it's a fairly large set spanning all 11 seasons on 54 discs, which works out to 129 hours and 48 minutes of content. And as a bonus, it comes with a code to redeem a "complimentary digital version from the production company," so you're getting the best of both worlds.













The James Bond Collection—it's going for $53.33 at Amazon (54% off). That's more than half off for a fleshed out compilation that is comprised of 24 Bond films, including Spectre. This is a killer price for one of the most popular movie franchises of all times. Another massive boxed set that's on sale for Cyber Monday is—it's going for(54% off). That's more than half off for a fleshed out compilation that is comprised of 24 Bond films, including Spectre. This is a killer price for one of the most popular movie franchises of all times.





We must note, however, that Never Say Never Again is not included. There was a bit of controversy surrounding that particular Bond movie. It wasn't produced by Eon Productions, which made most of the Bond flicks, and by some accounts is not an official Bond film. It also came out around the same time as Octopussy, which is included in this set.







No Time To Die, the latest installment in the long-running Bond series, though you can pick that up separately on sale and in 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray form for just $10.99 (68% off). It's also missing, the latest installment in the long-running Bond series, though you can pick that up separately on sale and in 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray form for just





James Bond: The Daniel Craig 5-Film Collection (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray) for $35.99 at Amazon (60% off). Alternatively, if you're only interested in the newer Bond films starring Daniel Craig, you can grab thefor(60% off).













John Wick: Chapter 1-4 Collection on Blu-ray for $21.99 at Amazon (51% off). If you're a fan of Keanu Reeves and fast-paced, martial arts action movies, then the John Wick franchise is a must-add to your collection. It's also affordable—you can snagfor(51% off).





This is some of Reeves' best work in this author's opinion, and getting all four chapters for roughly the cost of a movie ticket and tub of popcorn is a steal. Now is a good time to get acquainted with the John Wick universe too, with multiple spin-offs and a fifth installment in the works.





Here are some Blu-ray deals to bolster your collection...