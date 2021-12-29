Security Firm Warns Of RedLine Malware Plucking Passwords Saved In Your Browser





Do you let your browser store logins for websites like Twitter, Facebook, or HotHardware? Well, you probably shouldn't. Not only does it let anyone who gets on your PC access your personal information, but it also opens you up to easy attacks from "info-stealer" malware

RedLine Stealer actually showed up in the middle of last year, but it's been gaining in popularity rapidly over the last few months because it's easy to deploy and highly effective. As an example, AhnLab presents the case of a customer that had his VPN account credentials stolen by RedLine. The system had an installed security package, but it did not detect the malware. Those same credentials were used to break into his company's network some three months later.





A table of RedLine Stealer's capabilities. Click to enlarge. Image: AhnLab

