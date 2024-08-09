Apple's Redesigned Mac Mini To Flex M4 Chip And Super Compact Design
The new Mac mini will be powered by custom M4 chips, which are the latest entry in the Apple Silicon lineup and a step up from the current M2 based models. Similar to the current Mac mini options offered by Apple, this new Mac mini will be available with an entry level M4 chip and more powerful, yet unannounced, M4 Pro chip. Gurman says the model with the M4 Pro chip will offer “support for additional memory and more graphics horsepower.”
Additionally, this new Mac mini will have a healthy number of ports. Testing has included a version sporting at least three USB-C ports located on the back of the device, alongside the power connector and an HDMI port. Unfortunately, there doesn’t seem to be any information about an SD card slot that would be welcomed by certain pro users.
An interesting tidbit from this reporting is that this new design will save Apple money in production costs compared to the current models. Could it be possible that Apple goes for a $499.99 MSRP with this rumored Mac mini that hasn’t been seen since the launch of the 2005 model? If so, It would immediately become a compelling option for value conscious buyers.
There appear to be exciting times ahead for Mac mini fans, and the wait won’t be too long as this purported redesign should debut in the next few months. Hopefully the price tag can match its smaller size.