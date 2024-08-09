CATEGORIES
home News

Apple's Redesigned Mac Mini To Flex M4 Chip And Super Compact Design

by Alan VelascoFriday, August 09, 2024, 09:20 AM EDT
mac mini m4 redesign hero
The Mac mini, a device Apple hasn’t touched design wise since its last update in 2010, might finally be getting a facelift. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the company will be introducing a new look that will make it half the size of its current form factor. Sources familiar with the matter say it’s about as small as the diminutive Apple TV set-top box.

The new Mac mini will be powered by custom M4 chips, which are the latest entry in the Apple Silicon lineup and a step up from the current M2 based models. Similar to the current Mac mini options offered by Apple, this new Mac mini will be available with an entry level M4 chip and more powerful, yet unannounced, M4 Pro chip. Gurman says the model with the M4 Pro chip will offer “support for additional memory and more graphics horsepower.”

mac mini m4 redesign body

Additionally, this new Mac mini will have a healthy number of ports. Testing has included a version sporting at least three USB-C ports located on the back of the device, alongside the power connector and an HDMI port. Unfortunately, there doesn’t seem to be any information about an SD card slot that would be welcomed by certain pro users.

An interesting tidbit from this reporting is that this new design will save Apple money in production costs compared to the current models. Could it be possible that Apple goes for a $499.99 MSRP with this rumored Mac mini that hasn’t been seen since the launch of the 2005 model? If so, It would immediately become a compelling option for value conscious buyers.

There appear to be exciting times ahead for Mac mini fans, and the wait won’t be too long as this purported redesign should debut in the next few months. Hopefully the price tag can match its smaller size.
Tags:  Apple, (NASDAQ:AAPL), mac-mini, apple-silicon
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment