CATEGORIES
home News
by Nathan OrdMonday, February 08, 2021, 12:20 PM EDT

Reddit Showcases WallStreetBets Unlikely Rise To Fame With 5-Second Super Bowl Ad

reddit runs micro ad during super bowl
If you looked away for a split second, you might have missed it, but Reddit ran its first Super Bowl (or "Superb Owl") advertisement yesterday. Within a flash, a text box that looked something like a Reddit post appeared. During the short five-second timeframe, the ad hailed the /r/WallStreetBets escapades and explained what Reddit is to the millions of watchers.

The advertisement shared on social media opened with a stereotypical running herd of horses video with a narrator talking, but it quickly “glitched out” and went to a panel that looks like a Reddit post with an orange background. The first lines read, “Wow, this actually worked. If you’re reading this, it means out bet paid off.” The bet they are likely referring to is that the ad is only 5 seconds long, so if you wanted to read it, you had to pause and rewind. This is some truly ingenious marketing, but certainly a gamble.
After that, the text said that Reddit could not buy a full ad, so they “spent [its] entire marketing budget on 5 seconds of airtime,” which reportedly cost around $1 million. The ad uses this information to further explain that underdogs can “accomplish just about anything when they come together around a common idea.”

reddit super bowl commercial ad text
Furthermore, “maybe you’ll be the reason finance textbooks have to add a chapter on ‘tendies’,” which is a reference to the /r/WallStreetBets subreddit, which calls cash “tendies.” You can see the whole ad up above and watch it yourself; it will not take much of your time.

Overall, it is not often that you pause an ad and rewind to try and catch what it said, and perhaps that is some sort of FOMO or just pure human nature. Either way, as we said, it is some ingenious marketing, and the ad did what it set out to do: grab peoples’ attention. Now that all is said and done, did you end up catching the Reddit ad during the big game? Let us know if you did and what you thought of it in the comments below.
Tags:  Advertising, Reddit, super-bowl, wallstreetbets

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
RX 6800 XT
RX 6800
RX 6900 XT
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms