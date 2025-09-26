CATEGORIES
home News

Reddit Mods Accuse MSI Of Unleashing Marketing Bots To Spam Gaming Laptops Section

by Chris HarperFriday, September 26, 2025, 01:39 PM EDT
hero msi reddit spam
This week on the r/GamingLaptops subreddit, moderators are taking a stand and speaking out against an influx of suspiciously pro-MSI spam comments. Since the goal of the moderation team is to keep r/GamingLaptops "a place for honest, community-driven advice," behavior that seems to stem from a coordinated marketing campaign explicitly goes against that goal, which spurred moderator action. In a detailed post, user u/Melmpje decries the behavior and gives a firm warning to users and explains that certain behaviors are bannable offenses. These behaviors include "brand promotion in recommendation threads," especially comments consistently pushing one model or brand without context, and undisclosed affiliations.

As Melm points out before sharing some screenshots as evidence, "Many accounts post the same comment with different product suffixes" and "Comments reuse the same phrases and tone, making them feel copy-paste-y." Melm posits that these accounts are "a mix of bots and paid posters" thanks to suspicious account activity, and that "Even with AI around, the wording is so generic that a chimpanzee could spot them as fake."

content msi reddit spam

As of the time of this writing, MSI hasn't responded to inquiries. The Reddit moderator is careful to state that "We're not bashing MSI or any other brand," but the general consensus seems clear that MSI or some third party is in fact coordinating these spam comments, and the behavior seems to stem as far back as four months ago. If MSI is directly responsible, and not some third-party marketing firm that has overstepped their bounds, we hope the company brings a stop to this behavior, especially since we've positively reviewed both the MSI Claw 8 AI+ handheld and the liquid-cooled MSI RTX 5090 Suprim Liquid OC recently.

The original Reddit thread decries the behavior, and has since been updated with information regarding a comment filter that's been put in place to alleviate the spam bots.
Tags:  MSI, spam, Reddit, gaming-laptops
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment