Razer's $300 Haptics Cushion Aims To Bring Good Vibrations To Gaming

by Thiago TrevisanMonday, September 30, 2024, 09:58 AM EDT
razer
There is something to be said about immersion in video games, and how it ties into accessories that you use daily. That being said, Razer has a new $299 piece of immersive kit that may make you vibrate with excitement (get your mind out of the gutter!). The Razer Freyja has been announced at RazerCon 2024, as a neat HD haptics gaming cushion. This is not a gaming chair, but rather an accessory that gets placed on top of a chair and strapped in. It's available now from Razer, and eventually other retailers soon. 

According to Razer, it is compatible with any chair with a universal form factor. The main idea is to give haptic feedback for a gamer to increase the immersion in whatever game they are playing. If you see a big explosion in a game, the chair will vibrate to simulate actually being there. Even small heartbeats can be felt, making it a very engaging experience. Razer is well known for its gaming laptops, as well as gaming accessories such as keyboard and mice. It has even put haptics in headphones, showing that it is looking at innovative ways to engage gamers. 

As someone who has done sim racing and used the Buttkicker line of haptic devices to simulate the road and car feedback, this type of immersion can be very satisfying when you are gaming. 

haptics

Haptic feedback has long been important to gamers, going all the way back to accessories such as the Rumble Pak for the Nintendo 64. There have even been special shirts designed for haptics, such as one for Assassin's Creed

The Razer Freyja has a total of six haptic feedback motors, allowing for feedback to come from every angle. This means that it can be directional, and pinpoint exact points of vibration to increase the realism of what you see on-screen. Razer also introduced its Razer Kraken V4 Pro, a headphone that has Razer Sensa HD Haptics and should work nicely with the Freyja. 

If you are not gaming most of the time, the Freyja can also be used for music and movies. Using Razer HyperSpeed Wireless on PC together with Bluetooth, setup should be fairly straightforward. It also includes a quick-disconnect cable, which can help avoid accidental pulls and damage. 

Is Razer's new Freya device worth $299? That can purchase many gaming chairs outright - without haptics, of course. If you are the type that is curious about niche additions to your gaming experience, it can certainly provide a punch if functions as intended. With a minimal footprint, since it goes directly on top of an existing chair, it should be easy to integrate into a gaming setup without much ado. 
Tags:  Gaming, Razer, PC gaming, gaming chairs, freyja
