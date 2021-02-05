CATEGORIES
by Paul Lilly
Friday, February 05, 2021, 01:55 PM EDT

Razer's Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma Brings Speed, Connectivity And RGB Bling To PCs

Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma
Thunderbolt 4 docks are not exactly plentiful, but the options for consumers did just grow by one with the introduction of Razer's Thunder 4 Dock Chroma. It is packed with ports to expand your desktop or laptop connectivity options, be it a Windows or Mac system, and of course it offers up RGB lighting, because this is Razer after all.

The reason why there are not many Thunderbolt 4 docks on the market is because it is a relatively new standard. The final specification for Thunderbolt 4 was published last July. It delivers all the goodness of Thunderbolt 3, and adds USB4 (no space, for whatever reason) support. Thunderbolt 4 is the best iteration of USB-C, in a nutshell.

Razer's latest dock serves up four of those nifty Thunderbolt 4 ports.

"The Thunderbolt 4 enabled ports dramatically expand what users can do. With a bandwidth of 40Gbps, the dock can host up to two 4K monitors or one 8K monitor, an ultra-fast external SSD for increased storage, and provides power delivery up to 90W to keep external devices charged.

Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma Ports
Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma

In addition to the four Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports capable of 40Gbps, Razer's dock also provides three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports (10Gbps), a gigabit Ethernet port, an SD card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack. That is 10 ports in total.

It is a robust accessory for sure, with multiple capabilities. For example, in addition to being able to drive two 4K resolution or a single 8K resolution display, it also offers  USB-C pass-through charging, with up to 90W of power to keep your laptop juiced up.

You can preorder Razer's Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma for $329.99 direct from Razer, and it will ship in just over a week, on February 14. There are some other options that are a little cheaper, though they're fairly expensive in general (and Razer's arguably looks the best, with or without the RGB lighting turned on).
