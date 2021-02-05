Razer's Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma Brings Speed, Connectivity And RGB Bling To PCs

Thunderbolt 4 docks are not exactly plentiful, but the options for consumers did just grow by one with the introduction of Razer's Thunder 4 Dock Chroma. It is packed with ports to expand your desktop or laptop connectivity options, be it a Windows or Mac system, and of course it offers up RGB lighting, because this is Razer after all.





The reason why there are not many Thunderbolt 4 docks on the market is because it is a relatively new standard. The final specification for Thunderbolt 4 was published last July. It delivers all the goodness of Thunderbolt 3, and adds USB4 (no space, for whatever reason) support. Thunderbolt 4 is the best iteration of USB-C, in a nutshell.





Razer's latest dock serves up four of those nifty Thunderbolt 4 ports.







"The Thunderbolt 4 enabled ports dramatically expand what users can do. With a bandwidth of 40Gbps, the dock can host up to two 4K monitors or one 8K monitor, an ultra-fast external SSD for increased storage, and provides power delivery up to 90W to keep external devices charged.







Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma







In addition to the four Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports capable of 40Gbps, Razer's dock also provides three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports (10Gbps), a gigabit Ethernet port, an SD card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack. That is 10 ports in total.





It is a robust accessory for sure, with multiple capabilities. For example, in addition to being able to drive two 4K resolution or a single 8K resolution display, it also offers USB-C pass-through charging, with up to 90W of power to keep your laptop juiced up.



