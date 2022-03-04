Razer Huntsman Mini Analog Aims For Gamepad-Like Precision In A Compact Keyboard





Gaming keyboards with analog key switches are not super common (comparatively, anyway), but there is one more model to choose from. That would be Razer's new Hunstman Mini Analog, which just like it sounds is a compact version of its full-size Huntsman Analog deck. The key here, so to speak, is precision control.





There are a myriad of key switches on the market to suit a variety of typing and gaming preferences. Where analog comes into play is with delivering finer grain control over keystrokes, like the thumbsticks on a gamepad controller. Analog switches can discern between partial and full key presses.





"Instead of a binary input that corresponds when a key pressed or not pressed (digital input), the Razer™ Analog Optical Switch allows for scaling levels of input (analog input), which corresponds to how deep you press on the switch. This is achieved via a sensor that measures the intensity of light that goes through a triangular opening in the switch stem, which widens as the switch is pressed down," Razer explains.









The idea here is that a lighter key press could, for example, result in your character walking slowly, while mashing the key all the way down triggers a sprint. Likewise, softer and more forceful key presses can adjust the acceleration or turning radius in racing games, as would be the case if you were using analog thumbsticks.





Razer also lets you program dual inputs to each key, for a double movement or action. So there's quite a bit of customization that takes place here.





The deck itself is compact, and the first 60 percent gaming keyboard to employ Razer's analog optical key switches. This smaller footprint means you trade some features for a space saving design. For example, there's no dedicated number pad, no gaming/macro keys, and no separate media controls. The Huntsman Mini Analog sticks to the basics.





It does offer RGB backlighting, though (this is Razer, after all), and that nifty floating key aesthetic on top of an aluminum base. It uses Doubleshot PBT keycaps with a textured finish, and connects with a detachable USB Type-C cable.



