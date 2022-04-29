Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop Honed With AMD's Ryzen 9 6900HX Zen 3+ CPU Is Now Available





Razer showcased a handful of refreshed Blade laptops during the Consumer Electronics Show earlier this year, including an updated Blade 14 rocking AMD's flagship mobile processor, the Ryzen 9 6900HX. Preorders opened a month later, and the laptop is now shipping in three configurations. One of them is exclusive to Razer's own webstore.





It was also at CES when AMD announced its Ryzen 6000 mobile processor series based on its 6-nanometer Zen 3+ architecture. It's a refresh of Zen 3, but it also brings with it a new platform with support for DDR5 memory up to 4,800 MT/s and LPDDR5 up to 6,400 MT/s. At the time, AMD said its hardware partners would deliver over 200 premium designs in 2022, with Razer among them.









The Ryzen 9 6900HX is the top chip of the bunch. It is an 8-core/16-thread processor with a 3.3GHz base clock, 4.9GHz max boost clock, and 16MB of L3 cache. Thip also features AMD Radeon 680M graphics with 12 graphics cores clocked at 2,400MHz.





Forgot integrated graphics, though. Razer 's pairing AMD's flagship mobile processor with up to a mobile GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU. That's NVIDIA's top mobile GPU, and also the priciest configuration of the bunch at $3,499.99. That also gets you 16GB of DDR5-4800 RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a version of the 14-inch display with a 2560x1440 resolution and 165Hz refresh rate.





The next SKU down offers the same configuration except for the GPU, which is stepped down to a GeForce RTX 3070 Ti. That knocks $900 off the price, bringing the cost down to $2,599.99.





The least expensive configuration is also the one that's exclusive to Razer's webstore. It runs $1,999.99 and consists of a Ryzen 9 6900HX, 16GB of DDR5-4800, 1TB SSD, and a 14-inch display with a 1920x1080 resolution and 144Hz refresh rate.









It's worth noting both display options support AMD's FreeSync technology, offer up 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, and are individually factory calibrated







Regardless of the hardware inside, these share the same sleek CNC aluminum chassis measuring just 0.66 inches, and the same features with a vapor chamber liquid cooling system, 7.1 channel surround sound with THX Spatial Audio, per-key RGB lighting, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port (charging and DisplayPort), a 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack, an HDMI 2.1 output (up to 4K at 120Hz), a lock slot, and Wi-Fi 6 + Bluetooth 5.3 wireless connectivity.



