by Paul Lilly Monday, December 06, 2021, 02:41 PM EDT

Score Up To $500 Off Razer, ASUS And MSI Gaming Laptops With These Hot Deals

Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook
Fancy yourself a new gaming laptop for the holiday season? Now is a good time to buy—even though Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone, there are still bargains to be had, you just have to know where to look. As such, we went on the hunt for some gaming laptop deals and found a few compelling options.

The fattest discount (compared to MSRP) applies to the Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook, which is marked down to $1,299.99 on Amazon. Up until recently, pricing on this laptop has bounced up and down from $1,799.99 (MSRP) to around $1,700. More recently it dipped to around $1,500, and this current price is the cheapest it has ever been.

This is a thin and light system sporting a 13.3-inch display with a 1920x1080 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It's powered by a Core i7-1165G7 processor, GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD. It's not a powerhouse configuration, but is capable of delivering respectable gaming performance in a lightweight and swank CNC milled aluminum package.

Save On ASUS And MSI Gaming Laptops With RTX Graphics


If you're looking for something with a bit more firepower, then check out the ASUS ROG Strix G15 (2021) for $1,299.99 at Amazon (save $100). It's a physically bigger system with a 15.6-inch display, and also more potent from head to toe.

That includes the refresh rate—it goes all the way to 300Hz, which is great if you're into competitive gaming with less demanding titles. This is powered by a Ryzen 7 4800H processor, GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The RTX hardware means you can enable ray tracing and DLSS in supported games. Not bad for a laptop in this price range.

MSI Crosshair 17
MSI Crosshair 17 - $1,269.99 at Amazon (Save $129.01)

Last on the list is the MSI Crosshair 17, which is on sale for $1,269.99 at Amazon (save $129.01). This one has the distinction of being the biggest of the bunch for gamers who, like myself, still prefer the 17.3-inch form factor.

This one features a 144Hz refresh and is powered by a Core i7-11800H processor, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Alternatively, the same laptop can be had with a GeForce RTX 3060 for $1,392.55 at Amazon (save $206.45). We'd recommend splurging if it's within your budget, though both offer decent specs for the money.
