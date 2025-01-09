Raspberry Pi 5 Gets A Sweet Upgrade To 16GB Of Memory To Feed LLMs
If you're only tangentially aware of these things and wondering why someone would pay $120 for a tiny SBC, you may not be aware that the Raspberry Pi 5 is surprisingly capable. You get a machine that supports dual 4K HDR HDMI displays, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5, USB 3.0, Gigabit Ethernet, and a remarkable amount of expansion considering the size. All this is driven by a Broadcom BCM2712 SoC that features four Arm Cortex-A76 64-bit CPUs running at 2.4 GHz stock, although many people overclock them using add-on coolers.
Indeed, aside from the memory change, all of the other specifications of the Raspberry Pi 5 are completely untouched, but if you're keen on doing AI work, physical simulations, video editing, or other crazy things on a 25W system with four modest Cortex-A76 cores, you'll definitely want the 16GB version. For a mostly-complete "personal computing" experience, it's hard to complain about the price: $120 for the RasPi 5 16GB, while pricing on the Pi 500 kit will be up to the sellers. Of course, you'll want to pony up another $30-40 for accessories like a case and power adapter. You can order the new RasPi 5 16GB from the official site.