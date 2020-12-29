Raspberry Pi 4 Mod Lets You Stream Nintendo Switch Games In Real-Time Over The Internet

CPU: Broadcomm BCM2711 (quad-core Cortex-A72) clocked at 1.5GHz

The entire Raspberry Pi family (as well as competing mini boards) has lent itself to some neat mods, turning a tiny NES Christmas ornament into a working game console, and stuffing a retro gaming experience into an SNES controller, to name just a couple.





Perhaps upping the ante, Reddit user DmitrievStan decided to turn his Nintendo Switch into a streaming hub of sorts.

"So this is one of our new Raspberry Pi projects... to hook up Pokemon Sword to the internet. So as you can see, when I press space[bar], I'm actually controlling the game through the website and the idea is that every player has 60 seconds at a time... and we're trying to figure out how long would it take the internet to pass the game," DmitrievStan explains.





If I'm understanding the mod correctly, he's hosting a Nintendo Switch game through his Raspberry Pi 4 mod, and users can hop online and get in the queue to play in real-time. You could sort of think of it as a low rent GeForce NOW, though it's not exactly the same thing.





The Raspberry Pi 4 handles the streaming chores, while input controls are handled by SurroRTG, which is currently in beta (and not available as open-source code). He also employed an Adafruit Trinket M0 to simulate the Nintendo Switch controller, and a "basic" HDMI capture card for capturing the Nintendo Switch video feed.



