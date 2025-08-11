Score Rare Discounts On These Mario Switch Game Deals For $22 Off





Nintendo is on a mission to normalize $80 for first-party Switch 2 games, and while there are some exciting titles available like Mario Kart World, you don't have to drop a fistful of cash to have a good time on the Switch platform. Case in point, Walmart is hosting a whole bunch of Mario-themed game deals, with rare discounts saving you $20.99 a pop.





Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (physical edition) as pictured above, which is on sale for $39 at Walmart (save $20.99). Initially developed for the GameCube as a sequel the popular hit on the Nintendo 64, it was eventually remade for the Switch. One of those titles isas pictured above, which is on sale for. Initially developed for the GameCube as a sequel the popular hit on the Nintendo 64, it was eventually remade for the Switch.





The Switch remake spruces up the visuals with improved graphics for the modern era. It also adds a much better fast travel system, a brand-new soundtrack, the ability to stock up on more coins with a higher coin cap, the ability to carry more items (15, up from 10 on the original release), more save points, new shortcuts, and a few other perks.





Outside of the upgrades, the core gameplay is pretty much the same, which is a good thing. It's a lightweight role playing game (RPG) that has Mario on the hunt for a mystic treasure and to save Princess Peach, complete with a fun, turn-based combat system.













Mario Golf: Super Rush (physical edition), which is also discounted to $39 at Walmart (save $20.99). And once again, this is for the physical game card, not a digital download. Another discounted Mario game that is up for grabs is, which is also discounted to. And once again, this is for the physical game card, not a digital download.





The timely discount arrives on the heels Happy Gilmore 2, the much-anticipated Adam Sandler sequel that released exclusively to Netflix a few weeks ago. No, the Sandman isn't in Mario Golf: Super Rush, but what the game and movie have in common are lots of familiar faces and a non-serious tone to the sport of golfing.





Mario is no stranger to golf—this is actually the sixth game in the Mario Golf series. You can select from a host of different characters, each with their own Special Shot. Yoshi, for example, can turn balls into eggs on impact, while Wario generates lightening interference for other players.





