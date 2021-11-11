Raptoreum Crypto Miners Cashing In On Zen 3's Fat Cache Could Create A Ryzen 5000 Shortage







According to information from the Raptoreum Mining Profitability Calculator, the Ryzen 5950x and 5900x give about 4,247 h/s and 3,557 h/s. This means the 5950x could yield you a net of 205 Raptoreum daily, while the 5900x could yield up to 172. All of this math essentially means that if you were to purchase a Ryzen 9 5950x for around $740, you could pay for it in about 180 days of mining. The Ryzen 9 5900x bought for $525 could pay for itself in about 153 days.









With the shortages in GPUs and perhaps CPUs to follow, miners are having to find new ways and new things to mine in order to make a profit. As of right now the CPU market is stable and some prices are even dropping, probably for the holiday season. The lower prices could see miners gobbling up AMD Ryzen chips through Thanksgiving and after, but it would take a very large appetite to make a serious dent in supply. Especially as many may await the arrival of Ryzen's 3D V-Cache that will deliver even more cache for miners to utilize.