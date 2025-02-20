CATEGORIES
Radeon RX 9070 Listed On Amazon Doubles Down On Rumored Boost Clock

by Thiago TrevisanThursday, February 20, 2025, 10:01 AM EDT
As we get closer to the March launch of AMD’s Radeon RX 9070 and Radeon RX 9070 XT, more glimpses into the first consumer RDNA 4 GPUs are slowly leaking out. AMD is set to have an event on February 28th at 8 a.m EST to announce the new products. Ahead of that event, an early Amazon listing spotted by X user @momomo_us shows the boost clock of XFX’s Radeon RX 9070 SWIFT and QUICKSILVER GPUs.  

The base clock of the non-XT variant is listed at up to 1,440MHz, the game clock at up to 2,210MHz, and the boost clock at up to 2,700MHz. To be clear, these numbers are for the non-XT RX 9070 only, with the XT variant expected to boost slightly higher.

In a separate X post, @momomo mentions a base clock of 1,660MHz, game clock of 2400 MHz, and a boost clock of 2,970MHz. While there is no confirmation from him, these are likely in reference to the Radeon RX 9070 XT. Some overclocked models have even been rumored to go beyond a 3,000MHz boost clock.

Both the RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT will feature 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM, with AMD's new RDNA 4 architecture on tap. Technologies such as FSR 4 should prove exciting for gamers wanting an alternative to the market-proven DLSS from NVIDIA. 

Gamers are eagerly anticipating AMD's Radeon RX 9070 and 9070 XT GPUs set to launch in early March. NVIDIA beat AMD to the punch with its launch of the GeForce RTX 50 series in January. This launch has been controversial, due to very low inventory of the RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 across the entire world, and in some cases, high partner pricing on custom models.

The GeForce RTX 5070 Ti launched today, with a starting MSRP of $749. This number may prove unrealistic in the real world, with many models already priced close to the $1,000 mark for add-in-board partners. This is the market segment AMD is targeting with its Radeon RX 9070 XT, so that GPU will be vital for gamers looking for availability and a better price-to-performance ratio

AMD historically has looked promising, but there can be missteps that keep it from capitalizing on more marketshare with gamers. A solid price, strong performance, and good availability are the three key ingredients it needs to battle NVIDIA. NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5070 also poses significant competition for AMD, which the Radeon RX 9070 should provide an answer to. While its $549 MSRP looks promising, it is unlikely the RTX 5070 sells in the real world for that price, if other 50 series launches are any indication. The combination of low availability of other GPUs, tariffs, and demand will likely mean that most GPUs will be hard to source early on. 

The AMD Radeon RX 9070 boost clocks spotted by @momomo_us (via Videocardz) will not add much to the story this generation. Availability and market pricing may be the real issues at hand for most gamers. 
