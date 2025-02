Radeon RX 9070 Listed On Amazon Doubles Down On Rumored Boost Clock

.

Gamers are eagerly anticipating AMD's Radeon RX 9070 and 9070 XT GPUs set to launch in early March. NVIDIA beat AMD to the punch with its launch of the GeForce RTX 50 series in January. This launch has been controversial, due to very low inventory of the RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 across the entire world, and in some cases, high partner pricing on custom models.The GeForce RTX 5070 Ti launched today, with a starting MSRP of $749. This number may prove unrealistic in the real world, with many models already priced close to the $1,000 mark for add-in-board partners. This is the market segment AMD is targeting with its Radeon RX 9070 XT, so that GPU will be vital for gamers looking for availability and a better price-to-performance ratioAMD historically has looked promising, but there can be missteps that keep it from capitalizing on more marketshare with gamers. A solid price, strong performance, and good availability are the three key ingredients it needs to battle NVIDIA. NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5070 also poses significant competition for AMD, which the Radeon RX 9070 should provide an answer to. While its $549 MSRP looks promising, it is unlikely the RTX 5070 sells in the real world for that price, if other 50 series launches are any indication. The combination of low availability of other GPUs, tariffs, and demand will likely mean that most GPUs will be hard to source early on.The AMD Radeon RX 9070 boost clocks spotted by @momomo_us ( via Videocardz ) will not add much to the story this generation. Availability and market pricing may be the real issues at hand for most gamers.