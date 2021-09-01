CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillWednesday, September 01, 2021, 01:20 PM EDT

This Huge Stash Of Radeon RX 6000 Cards For Cryptominers Will Make You Want To Scream

powercolor radeon rx 6800 xt red devil angled
It seems unreal that GPU inventories are still short for enthusiasts nearly a year after the release of the GeForce RTX 30 and Radeon RX 6000. Some gamers have been lucky enough to purchase new graphics cards at MSRP via promotions like the Newegg Shuffle or Best Buy's in-store GeForce events. Still, others have caved to paying over retail at third-party marketplaces like eBay.

So, the video embedded below is sure to anger the millions of hardware gamers out there that fought tooth and nail to obtain a GeForce RTX 3080 or a Radeon RX 6800 XT. The video shows stacks upon stacks of boxed AMD graphics cards from various board partners in a stockroom. Slowing the video down, we spied Radeon RX 6700 XT, Radeon RX 6800 XT, and even Radeon RX 6900 XT cards neatly sealed in their retail packaging.

Unfortunately, these cards aren't being housed at a familiar retailer like Newegg or Best Buy. Instead, they were obtained by Cryptominers.bh, which operates retail locations in Bahrain and Dubai according to WCCFTech. However, Cryptominers.bh is an outfit specializing in providing hardware to cryptocurrency miners, which have long drawn the ire of enthusiasts that simply want a graphics card to use as intended -- to play games at high frame rates with the details levels cranked to the max.

Although we would have preferred that the board partners featured in the video -- Sapphire, Powercolor, XFX -- would shy away delivering scores of highly sought-after gaming cards to retail outlets dedicated to lining the coffers of Ethereum miners, money talks. And if Cryptominers.bh didn't get its massive haul direct from the manufacturers, we'd be interested in finding out who the middleman is that scored this enormous haul.

With that being said, it doesn't appear that the GPU shortage will get better any time soon. As we reported yesterday, prices for GeForce and Radeon graphics cards are on the rise again. And during NVIDIA's recent Q2 earnings call, CEO Jensen Huang stated that he expects the GPU shortage to unfortunately extend through 2022.

Tags:  AMD, (nasdaq:amd), ethereum, radeon rx 6900 xt, radeon rx 6800 xt, radeon rx 6700 xt

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
FSR Or DLSS For The Win?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment