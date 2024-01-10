Bored With Your Smartwatch? Smart Rings Are The Next Big Thing In Wearables

South Korea-based VTouch demoed its Kickstarter-bound WHSP Ring, which you can apparently issue commands to without needing to raise your voice in public (hence 'WHSP-Ring', get it?). It works with the help of internal gyroscopic and proximity sensors, plus a mic that activates when you raise the ring close to your mouth.





The WHSP Ring focuses on being a chat AI-powered assistant, helping you get detailed answers to complex queries, organize your schedule, etc. A couple of interesting things to note about this device is that because users interact with either their voice and the gesture pad on the side of the band, the WHSP Ring is best worn on the index finger (as seen in the video). Another big miss is there's no health or fitness functions built-in as far as we know.

Amazfit Helio Ring (Credit: Amazfit)