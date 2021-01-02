Quantum Teleportation With 90 Percent Accuracy Achieved Over 13 Miles, May Enable Quantum Internet Someday





Quantum computing is a fascinating and continually developing field that may drive computers' future and fundamentally change the world. While that is happening, people still need networks to communicate over the internet. As such, scientists with Fermilab and other research institutes have been applying quantum physics to networking and created quantum teleportation over fiber optic cable.

The head of the Fermilab quantum science program, Panagiotis Spentzouris, explains that “This is a key achievement on the way to building a technology that will redefine how we conduct global communication.” The entire network was built with state-of-the-art photon detectors along with some off-the-shelf parts. This means that, eventually, there can be a global quantum network set up with relative ease using some existing infrastructure. Moreover, it would be easier to implement in the future as scientists look forward to improving fidelity while miniaturizing the electronics making them more viable.