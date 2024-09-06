CATEGORIES
home News

Qualcomm Is Teaming With Google And Samsung On Mixed Reality Smart Glasses

by Tim SweezyFriday, September 06, 2024, 10:03 AM EDT
hero snapdragon mixed reality glasses
Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon has confirmed that the company is working with Google and Samsung on a pair of mixed reality glasses linked to a smartphone. The news of the trio of tech giants working together on a pair of XR glasses was teased at the end of Samsung’s Unpacked 2023 event.

It seems it is a good time to be getting into the virtual and mixed reality device scene. Analysts at TrendForce recently reported shipments are “expected to increase year-by-year over the next few years.” This is more than likely why Apple is not fully giving up on its Vision Pro strategy, but instead shifting to a more budget friendly version. So, while it may be a surprise that Qualcomm, Samsung, and Google are working together, it shouldn’t be a shock that they are doing so on a mixed reality headset.

meta ray ban glasses
Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses.

“It’s going to be a new product, it’s going to be new experiences,” expressed Amon in a recent interview. “But what I really expect to come out of this partnership, I want everyone that has a phone to go buy companion glasses to go along with it.”

During the CNBC interview, Amon spoke about Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses, which take regular looking sunglasses and turn them into much more. Meta’s smart glasses include an 12MP camera, a capture button, open-ear speakers, a touchpad, and a power switch. Users can also take advantage of using Meta AI, getting answers to questions straight from the smart glasses.

Speaking of AI, Amon remarked about the upcoming mixed reality glasses, “AI is going to run on the device. It’s going to run on the cloud. It’s going to run some in the glass, some in the phone, but at the end of the day, there’s going to be whole new experiences.”

One shift in VR and AR glasses that may spur more sales in the coming months and years for VR and AR glasses is their size. One of the biggest complaints with current VR headsets is how bulky they are. A pair of smart glasses could solve this dilemma for many.

“I think we need to get to the point that the glasses are going to be no different than wearing a regular glasses or sunglasses. And then with that, we can get scale,” Amon explained.

Currently, Meta Ray-Ban sunglasses run $329 without prescription lenses. It will be interesting to see what price point a pair of Qualcomm smart glasses designed in collaboration with Google and Samung land at.
Tags:  Samsung, Smart Glasses, VR, (NASDAQ:QCOM), (nasdaq:goog), mixed reality
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment