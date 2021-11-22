Qualcomm Snapdragon Is Getting Fresh New Look And Colors In Bold Rebrand Effort

If you own an Android device, there's a good chance it's powered by one of Qualcomm's Snapdragon processors. Snapdragon is nearly ubiquitous with Android phones and tablets (with some exceptions, of course), especially at the high end of the performance spectrum. In recognition of this, Qualcomm is embarking on a bold rebrand of Snapdragon from top to bottom.







As Qualcomm points out in a blog post, there are more than 2 billion Snapdragon device users around the world. Also impressive is that its Snapdragon Insiders community spans more than 3.5 million fans, underscoring a level of interest and brand recognition that Qualcomm aims to build upon.





"As we look to the future and anticipate continued growth across platforms, features and experiences, it’s time to reflect on the bold steps taken to grow Snapdragon into a leading cross-category technology brand and prepare for what’s next. As our audience grows and affinity builds, Snapdragon will be at the heart of more devices than ever before, inspiring new fans around the world," Qualcomm says.





So what is this rebrand effort all about? In somewhat vague terms, Qualcomm says it needs a "bigger tent, a longer playing field so to speak," as it aims to broaden the appeal of Snapdragon "while keeping true to its core." And what that entails is a combination of making Snapdragon more iconic, freshening up the logo's look for the modern era, and simplifying its brand recognition.









This is sort of akin to Intel using different Core designations (Core i9, Core i7, etc) or the Wi-Fi Alliance pushing Wi-Fi 6 in place of 802.11ax and the such. While neither of those are exactly the same thing, what Qualcomm is doing is first and foremost separating the Qualcomm and Snapdragon brands. Snapdragon is now a standalone brand designation, albeit with "specific ties to the Qualcomm brand where appropriate." We'll have to wait and see how exactly that plays out.





Snapdragon is also gaining new colors that represent performance tiers and product categories. They include Gold, Snapdragon Red, Nickel, Gunmetal, and Midnight. It's not yet clear what each one will represent, though Qualcomm did say its gold portfolio will consist of entirely premium-tier products.





Qualcomm also intends to amplify its iconic fireball logo, which will show up in new assets. And it's dropping "5G" from its brand nomenclature, noting that 5G connectivity is now a given. Redesigned badges with a "cleaner, modern, straightforward look and feel" are part of the rebrand strategy too.







Finally, beyond the look of the different logos Snapdragon is ditching its three-digit naming scheme and adopting a single-digit series and generation number. This begins with its newest Snapdragon 8-series flagship platform. It's not yet clear exactly how Qualcomm will separate different products within a certain series, but we supposed that will be revealed in due time.





What all this ultimately means for consumers is more emphasis on the Snapdragon foundation that powers so many different devices. It could also mean that less savvy consumers might have an easier time differentiating between high-end, mid-range, and entry-level products, at least in theory. How it plays out, time will tell.

