CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillThursday, May 06, 2021, 05:27 PM EDT

Qualcomm Chip Vulnerability Affects 40% Of All Smartphones, Lets Hackers Eavesdrop On Your Calls

snapdragon
Our smartphones, over the years, have from a tool used primarily by tech enthusiasts to something that almost everyone walks around with today. As such, our smartphones are used for everything from making phone calls, to texting, to gaming, to taking photos, to banking.

And when it comes to smartphones, Android devices have the most market share, and the majority of them are using Qualcomm Snapdragon SoCs. Besides featuring a powerful CPU and GPU, modern Snapdragon SoCs also feature an integrated modem that gives you 4G LTE and 5G connectivity.

Unfortunately, the folks from Check Point Research have discovered a vulnerability in Qualcomm's Mobile Station Modems (MSM). Google's Android operating system can access the MSM through the Qualcomm MSM Interface (QMI), and that's where the Checkpoint researchers were able to probe a rather nasty vulnerability involving QMI.

android malware pair

"During our investigation, we discovered a vulnerability in a modem data service that can be used to control the modem and dynamically patch it from the application processor," the researchers explained.

Using the vulnerability, malicious actors could use the Android operating system to inject code into the MSM. Given that the MSM handles all call information coming in and out of the smartphone, it would give attackers access to device call history and SMS data. Perhaps even more concerning is that it would be possible to eavesdrop on active phone conversations and even unlock a smartphone's SIM, defeating carrier protections. QMI is currently in use on 30 percent of smartphones according to Checkpoint.

The vulnerability has been assigned CVE-2020-11292 for tracking purposes and affects most modern Qualcomm MSMs, including the most recent 5G iterations. However, it should be noted that Qualcomm sent patches out to Android OEMs in December after receiving a heads-up from Checkpoint. As a result, if you have a smartphone that receives regular updates from the manufacturer -- a la Samsung, Google, etc. -- you should be safe.

However, if you're using a device that is no longer receiving updates because of age, or if your OEM is laggard with updates, you may simply be out of luck.

Tags:  Qualcomm, Snapdragon, (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment