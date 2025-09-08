Qualcomm CEO: Intel Chip Manufacturing Not An Option Until It Improves
During an interview with Bloomberg Tech, Amon was asked about the possibility of his company working with Intel on future chips. Amon didn’t mince words, saying that “Intel is not an option today” because it’s not able to make the types of efficient designs that it needs for its lineup of processors. Most of Qualcomm's chips are destined for use in mobile devices or low power devices that end up as part of infotainment systems in vehicles, with an eye toward providing more advanced platforms such as Snapdragon Ride Pilot.
However, he did add that Qualcomm would “like Intel to be an option.” Qualcomm currently relies on Samsung and TSMC for production of its chips, so having a third option would be a big win for the company to diversify its supply chain and potentially lower production costs due to the increased competition. Being able to produce chips within the United States would also mean avoiding the specter of the ever-shifting tariff situation.
These comments will likely be a blow for Intel in the short term, as it won’t inspire any confidence in other companies contemplating use of Intel's foundries. However, Intel recently received an investment from the US government, alongside significant financial backing from Japanese firm Softbank. Among the industry there are many that believe Intel can turn things around, and the funds will go a long way to help the company accomplish just that.