Qualcomm Accelerates AI Data Center Expansion With Huge $2.4B Alphawave Acquisition
The acquisition, which offers Alphawave Semi shareholders a substantial 96% premium over their share price as of March 31, highlights Qualcomm's aggressive push into high-performance computing solutions. Alphawave Semi’s expertise in IP, custom silicon, and chiplets that enable faster, more reliable data transfer with lower power consumption is expected to seamlessly integrate with Qualcomm's existing portfolio, including its Qualcomm Oryon CPU and Qualcomm Hexagon NPU processors.
Cristiano Amon, President and CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated stated, "Alphawave Semi has developed leading high-speed wired connectivity and compute technologies that are complementary to our power-efficient CPU and NPU cores." He further elaborated that "Qualcomm's advanced custom processors are a natural fit for data center workloads. The combined teams share the goal of building advanced technology solutions and enabling next-level connected computing performance across a wide array of high growth areas, including data center infrastructure."
This acquisition is particularly timely given the explosion in demand for AI inferencing and the industry's shift towards custom CPUs in data centers. Alphawave Semi's specialized technologies, such as its high-speed SerDes (serializer/deserializer) and PAM4 (Pulse Amplitude Modulation 4-level) solutions, are said to be key for enabling the immense data throughput required by modern AI workloads.
Tony Pialis, President and CEO of Alphawave Semi, echoed the enthusiasm for the merger, remarking that, "By combining our resources and expertise, we will be well-positioned to expand our product offerings, reach a broader customer base, and enhance our technological capabilities. Together, we will unlock new opportunities for growth, drive innovation, and create a leading player in AI compute and connectivity solutions."
The transaction is anticipated to close in the first calendar quarter of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and Alphawave Semi shareholder consent. Up to this point, Arm Holdings, the chip design company, had been courting Alphawave for a takeover as well, which obviously fell through.