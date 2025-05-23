Arm Flexes 15-Year Partnership With Xiaomi In Chip Challenge To Apple









In a bold (unofficial) declaration, Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi and semiconductor designer ARM have thrown down the gauntlet against Apple's formidable A-series processors with the upcoming Xring O1 processor. With the Xring O1, Xiaomi promises top-tier performance at a potentially more accessible price point, marking a significant landmark for the company. At a launch event this week, Xiaomi CEO and founder Lei Jun, showcased the all-new Xring O1 processor as the brain behind the new flagship Xiaomi 15S Pro smartphone and the Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra tablet. With these releases, Xiaomi showed that it was serious on being free and independent from external suppliers like Qualcomm and assert greater control over its product ecosystem.





Xring O1 co-developer ARM also praised the milestone , calling attention to its 15-year relationship with the Chinese company.





Built on TSMC's second-generation 3 nm process technology, the Xring O1 boasts an impressive 10-core CPU architecture, featuring two high-performance Arm Cortex-X925 cores, six Cortex-A725 cores, and two Cortex-A520 cores. Complementing this is a 16-core Arm Immortalis-G925 GPU and a 6-core Neural Processing Unit (NPU) capable of up to 44 TOPS.







The new Xiaomi 15S Pro with Xring O1 processor

