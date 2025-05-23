CATEGORIES
home News

Arm Flexes 15-Year Partnership With Xiaomi In Chip Challenge To Apple

by Aaron LeongFriday, May 23, 2025, 01:50 PM EDT
hero xiaomi xring 01
In a bold (unofficial) declaration, Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi and semiconductor designer ARM have thrown down the gauntlet against Apple's formidable A-series processors with the upcoming Xring O1 processor. With the Xring O1, Xiaomi promises top-tier performance at a potentially more accessible price point, marking a significant landmark for the company.

At a launch event this week, Xiaomi CEO and founder Lei Jun, showcased the all-new Xring O1 processor as the brain behind the new flagship Xiaomi 15S Pro smartphone and the Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra tablet. With these releases, Xiaomi showed that it was serious on being free and independent from external suppliers like Qualcomm and assert greater control over its product ecosystem.

Xring O1 co-developer ARM also praised the milestone, calling attention to its 15-year relationship with the Chinese company.

Built on TSMC's second-generation 3 nm process technology, the Xring O1 boasts an impressive 10-core CPU architecture, featuring two high-performance Arm Cortex-X925 cores, six Cortex-A725 cores, and two Cortex-A520 cores. Complementing this is a 16-core Arm Immortalis-G925 GPU and a 6-core Neural Processing Unit (NPU) capable of up to 44 TOPS.

xiaomi x15s pro1
The new Xiaomi 15S Pro with Xring O1 processor

Based on controlled testing, the chipset's AnTuTu V10 score exceeds 3 million points, which if accurate, means that Xring O1 even surpasses Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite and beats Apple's A18 Pro chip on certain metrics. Of course, factory claims should be taken with a grain of salt. Independent Antutu scores, for example, have shown scores hovering closer to the 2.6 million mark. The chip (using a Xiaomi 15S Pro) was found to under-perform versus the Snapdragon 8 Elite and Dimensity 9400, likely due to ambient temperatures being higher in the independant testing.

Nonetheless, at the very least, the Xring O1 initially seems competitive with other mobile platforms. The company has reportedly invested $1.87 billion (13.5 billion yuan) in R&D for the chipset and has pledged another $6.9 billion (50 billion yuan) over the next decade towards semiconductor development.

Tags:  Apple, ARM, Xiaomi, xring o1
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment