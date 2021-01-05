CATEGORIES
home News
by Brittany GoettingTuesday, January 05, 2021, 10:55 AM EDT

Qualcomm Crowns Cristiano Amon As Future CEO To Replace Retiring Steve Mollenkopf

qualcomm sign

There are some major personnel changes underway at Qualcomm. Qualcomm recently announced that their Chief Executive Officer Steve Mollenkopf plans to retire this year and will be succeeded by Cristiano Amon. The change will go into effect on June 30th, 2021 and Mollenkopf will continue to work as a strategic advisor to Qualcomm. 

Mollenkopf initially joined Qualcomm in 1995 and has been the corporation’s CEO since March 2014. Mark McLaughlin, Chair of Qualcomm’s Board of Directors, noted that Mollenkopf led the company through “unprecedented circumstances” during his tenure. These circumstances included Mollenkopf helping to settle a legal battle with Apple and winning a FTC antitrust lawsuit. He further remarked, “Under Steve’s leadership, the Company remained focused and created immense value for stockholders, inventing key technologies that are driving economic growth and improving lives.” Qualcomm’s stock has reportedly gained 96.7% during Mollenkopf’s tenure.

mollenkopf amon together
Steve Mollenkopf (left) and Cristiano Amon (right)

Mollenkopf has played a major role in the development of Qualcomm. He served the corporation as its president and chief operating officer for several years prior to becoming CEO. He was once in charge of Qualcomm’s semiconductor business and led the corporation's launch of 4G. Mollenkopf commented that he is proud of what Qulacomm has accomplished and is confident that it is a good time for Amon to take over the position as CEO.

Amon is also no stranger to Qualcomm. He also started at Qualcomm in 1995 as an engineer and has served the corporation in a variety of positions. He has been Qualcomm's president since January 2018 and currently leads the corporation's semiconductor business. 

Amon noted that he is honored to have been voted the next CEO by the Board of Directors and that “In addition to driving the expansion of 5G into mainstream devices and beyond mobile, Qualcomm is set to play a key role in the digital transformation of numerous industries as our technologies become essential to connecting everything to the cloud.” Qulacomm is incredibly invested in 5G and Amon has been essential in the corporation’s focus on it. The first devices to launch with the Snapdragon 480 5G Mobile Platform should be available some time this year.

Images courtesy of Qualcomm

Tags:  Qualcomm, (NASDAQ:QCOM), cristiano amon, steve mollenkopf

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
RX 6800 XT
RX 6800
RX 6900 XT
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms