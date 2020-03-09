CATEGORIES
home News
by Shane McGlaunMonday, March 09, 2020, 10:32 AM EDT

Devs Behind 'Martha Is Dead' Game Praise PlayStation 5's Photorealistic Texel Density

town of light
LKA is a development studio that is behind "The Town of Light" and an upcoming video game for the PlayStation 5 game console that is called "Martha is Dead." LKA has bragged on an aspect of the PS5 that we haven't heard touched on before - the console's texel density capability. Details on the console's texel density prowess surfaced in an interview with LKA head Luca Dalco in the Official PlayStation Magazine UK.

In the interview, Dalco talked about some of the technical capabilities of the console that allow the studio to make the visuals for high-quality games, especially as they pertain to horror games. Dalco said that the PS5 specs are "incredibly exciting," particularly in the graphics power and inclusion of ray-tracing architecture.

The developer noted that the PS5 allows for "incredible texel density" of up to 4096px/m. That means that the visuals can be fully detailed in higher resolutions. The dev says that this is "one of the most important advances in visual capability," noting that the studio has been waiting for this sort of advancement. Talking about the SSD, which is a known feature of the PS5, Dalco says that with high-quality assets being naturally larger in file size, the SSD is important to improve load times.

Dalco also talked about ray-tracing, calling it "incredible" tech for independent studios. The tech allows the game to "reach new levels of realism" without the studio needing a large team. "Martha is Dead" is aiming for photorealism, according to Dalco, and it has no official release date at this time. Last year, the PS5 was tipped to feature 12 teraflops of compute power from its AMD Radeon-based GPU.



Tags:  Sony, (NYSE:SNE), ps5, playstation-5, martha is dead
Via:  PSU
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms