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PS5 Jailbreak App Overdrive Defies Sony With Free Games And DLC

by Alan VelascoTuesday, October 13, 2026, 01:23 PM EDT
PS5 Console.
PS5 Console. Image: Sony.
Sony has been having a rough go of it lately. The company is weathering massive backlash from its decision to end game physical disc releases for its PlayStation consoles, jailbreaks keep popping up and PS5 emulators and translation layers continue to make big strides. The latest project includes a new app that gives owners of jailbroken consoles the ability to download full game releases along with DLC for free.

Video of the app in action, named Overdrive, have started to appear on social media. A user by the name of Edigax shared a video launching Overdrive from the PS5 dashboard. Once the app opens it displays a whole host of games that can purportedly be downloaded and installed, including big AAA releases such as Spider-Man Remastered, 007 First Light, Ghost of Yotei and Battlefield 6. Edigax followed up with another post beneath the video saying that “tutorials [are] coming soon.”

This latest effort is a huge threat to Sony, as the company relies on selling games exclusively through its own store to make its business profitable. It’s why the company has been quick to push out updates that nerf the jailbreaks that enable software such as Overdrive to work.

There hasn’t been much information provided as to how Overdrive makes these games accessible, though. Are they being hosted on a server or will they be distributed using a system of torrents? Is any of this software being vetted for malware or other security threats? These questions should be of concern for anyone interested in experimenting with these pirated games.
Tags:  Sony, Jailbreak, (NYSE:SNE), playstation-5
Alan Velasco

Alan Velasco

When Alan isn’t watching his favorite streamers on Twitch he’s writing about tech, gaming and cybersecurity.
 
Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
 
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