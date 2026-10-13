PS5 Jailbreak App Overdrive Defies Sony With Free Games And DLC
Video of the app in action, named Overdrive, have started to appear on social media. A user by the name of Edigax shared a video launching Overdrive from the PS5 dashboard. Once the app opens it displays a whole host of games that can purportedly be downloaded and installed, including big AAA releases such as Spider-Man Remastered, 007 First Light, Ghost of Yotei and Battlefield 6. Edigax followed up with another post beneath the video saying that “tutorials [are] coming soon.”
This is Unbelievable: Play Has No Limits https://t.co/dfh9grLyxZ— Edigax (@AmithEdigax) October 11, 2026
There hasn’t been much information provided as to how Overdrive makes these games accessible, though. Are they being hosted on a server or will they be distributed using a system of torrents? Is any of this software being vetted for malware or other security threats? These questions should be of concern for anyone interested in experimenting with these pirated games.