Prototype Google Pixel Tablet And Speaker Dock Pop Up On Facebook Marketplace
Do you want an early Google Pixel Tablet before anyone else? If so, there's one for sale on Facebook Marketplace. As always, buyer beware.
At its launch event in October, Google announced the Pixel Tablet. Few details were shared about the device apart from the form factor, that it'll feature a Tensor SoC, and that it'll be available later in 2023. However, ShrimpApplePro over on Twitter shared a Marketplace listing of a Google Pixel Tablet for sale right now for $400. We don't know whether the ad is legit or not or where the seller sourced the device from. Nonetheless, it looks to be spot-on with Google's official imagery. It is seemingly in proper working condition but more important, perhaps, is that the photos from the ad gives us a better look at device.
Judging from the ad (and the launch video and photos), it's really not hard to imagine that Google basically took a Nest Hub Max and sliced through the speaker base and the display to give us the Pixel Tablet. The docking station even carries over the cross-hatch fabric and right-rear barrel charging port from the Hub Max. It's hard to tell from the quality of the photos, but what seems like Pogo pins to connect to the tablet could be status LEDs similar to that of the Nest smart speaker line. It make sense to use Pogo connectors to keep cost down, but we'd like to imagine some kind of magnetic interface here.
The tablet for sale is a 256GB unit. It's unknown what other RAM/storage variants will be available at launch. Based on what we can tell here, and from earlier spec leaks, the display will be 10.95-inches, with a USB-C port flanked by two side-mounted speakers on the left side (the ad doesn't show the right side), as well as two 8MP IMX355 image sensors (you can clearly see one in the top bezel). While the bezel is not as massive as the one of the Hub Max, it's still unabashedly thick for a modern tablet. It helps with grip, but it would be nicer to see thinner corners all around.