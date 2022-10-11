CATEGORIES
home News

HOT Prime Day Deals: Up To $400 Off Smartphones And Smartwatches From Samsung, Apple, And Google

by Tim SweezyTuesday, October 11, 2022, 10:53 AM EDT
early prime deals
Get an early start on your holiday shopping with Amazon's Early Access Sale starting today. Prime members can take advantage of some amazing deals the next two days on smartwatches and smartphones.

Amazon's Early Access Sale has some amazing deals on a ton of tech, including a great deal on a Samsung Watch. If you are the type that does not need the latest and greatest, you can get a last gen Samsung smartwatch for an incredible $100 off. This smartwatch has some nice features, such as ECG Monitor Tracker for Health, Fitness apps, GPS Fall Detection, and more.

samsung watch sale
If you are an Apple fan, no fear as you can grab a couple of really good deals on Apple Watches as well. Apple's new Series 8 gives users the ability to track their blood oxygen and take an ECG right from your wrist. The Always-On Retina display provides wearers with an easy to read display whether in the dark or in the bright sunlight. The Apple Watch Series 8 can be yours for $50 off right now.

You can also get a good deal on an Apple Watch SE, with a 15% discount. This more affordable model still gives you many great features, like a sleep tracker and heart rate monitor. Grab one of these in a variety of colors for $279.98.

samsung flip sale
If you are upgrading your smartwatch, you might as well grab a new smartphone to go with it. Samsung's high-end Galaxy Z Fold 4 gives users a tablet in their pocket. From its Flex Mode, multi-view window, and S Pen, this phone delivers a plethora of amazing features for those that simply need a bigger screen no matter where they go. If you have been wanting to experience one of these foldable phones, now is the time as you can get a 256GB model for $410 off.

Need a more compact device? Samsung has you covered with its Galaxy Z Flip 4. This small foldable smartphone does not skimp on features, as it allows users to take advantage of its hands free camera, flex mode and informative cover. Throw this in your pocket this holiday season for just $859.99.

Not into foldable devices? That's OK, as you can also find a deal on Samsung's Galaxy S22+ as well. This factory unlocked Android phone gives you the ability to capture 8K photos and video in a device that fits snuggly in your pocket. It's bright display will make it easy to view the screen as you check all those social media accounts while out and about. With its long battery life, fast 4nm processor, and 256GB of storage, you should be set for this holiday season and many more to come. Take advantage of Amazon's sale by picking one of these up today for just $799.99.

samsung s22 ultra sale
Fans of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra need not feel left out, as Amazon is giving you the opportunity to grab a deal on a 512GB version of this incredible phone for an astounding $310 off for the next two days.

Not a fan of Apple or Samsung? Then pick up a Google Pixel 6a 5G Android phone. Google is well known for its stellar cameras, so you can be sure to capture all the most memorable moments of the upcoming holiday season. If you are the type that forgets to charge your smartphone, Google has you covered with up to 24 hours of battery life. Grab one of these right now for an amazing $329.

Be sure to keep checking back with HotHardware throughout the entire holiday shopping season, as we will be sharing many more opportunities to save. If you want to check out all the deals Amazon has to offer during its Early Access Sale, head on over to Amazon.com.
Tags:  deals, Samsung, Apple, smartphone, Google, SmartWatch
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Google Pixel 7 Or 7 Pro?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment