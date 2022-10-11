HOT Prime Day Deals: Up To $400 Off Smartphones And Smartwatches From Samsung, Apple, And Google
Amazon's Early Access Sale has some amazing deals on a ton of tech, including a great deal on a Samsung Watch. If you are the type that does not need the latest and greatest, you can get a last gen Samsung smartwatch for an incredible $100 off. This smartwatch has some nice features, such as ECG Monitor Tracker for Health, Fitness apps, GPS Fall Detection, and more.
You can also get a good deal on an Apple Watch SE, with a 15% discount. This more affordable model still gives you many great features, like a sleep tracker and heart rate monitor. Grab one of these in a variety of colors for $279.98.
Need a more compact device? Samsung has you covered with its Galaxy Z Flip 4. This small foldable smartphone does not skimp on features, as it allows users to take advantage of its hands free camera, flex mode and informative cover. Throw this in your pocket this holiday season for just $859.99.
Not into foldable devices? That's OK, as you can also find a deal on Samsung's Galaxy S22+ as well. This factory unlocked Android phone gives you the ability to capture 8K photos and video in a device that fits snuggly in your pocket. It's bright display will make it easy to view the screen as you check all those social media accounts while out and about. With its long battery life, fast 4nm processor, and 256GB of storage, you should be set for this holiday season and many more to come. Take advantage of Amazon's sale by picking one of these up today for just $799.99.
Not a fan of Apple or Samsung? Then pick up a Google Pixel 6a 5G Android phone. Google is well known for its stellar cameras, so you can be sure to capture all the most memorable moments of the upcoming holiday season. If you are the type that forgets to charge your smartphone, Google has you covered with up to 24 hours of battery life. Grab one of these right now for an amazing $329.
Be sure to keep checking back with HotHardware throughout the entire holiday shopping season, as we will be sharing many more opportunities to save. If you want to check out all the deals Amazon has to offer during its Early Access Sale, head on over to Amazon.com.