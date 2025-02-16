Top Presidents Day Tech Deals On Samsung, Apple, Dell And Google Gear





Four score and seven years ago, our ancestors had no idea what it would be like to game on a massive monitor or have practically all of the world's information accessible on a handheld device. Some of you still don't, but good news—we found a bunch of deals on Amazon that are just in time for Presidents Day, so whether it's a ginormous 49-inch monitor or a fancy new smartphone you're after, you can bag one at a great price.





49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 (G95C) monitor is on sale for $769.99 at Amazon (save $230). This is the kind of display will absolutely dominate your desktop, and at a price that matches its all-time low—Amazon has it listed as a 'limited time deal' with a 23% discount over MSRP.





Part of the reason it's so comparatively affordable (versus other 49-inch monitors) is because it's not an OLED or mini LED display. Instead, it's an super ultra-wide VA panel with edge lit LED backlighting. We'd prefer OLED or mini LED, but you're not going to find either technology at this price point in a 49-inch display.





What you do get is a is a really long monitor with a 1000R curvature, 5120x1440 resolution (dual QHD, 32:9 aspect ratio) that's like having two 1440p displays (but without the gap or annoying borders), 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, 2,500:1 contrast ratio, and HDR support with 1,000 nits of peak brightness and VESA's DisplayHDR 1000 certification to boot.





Connectivity options include HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, 3.5mm headphone jack, and two USB 3.0 Tyep-A ports.





