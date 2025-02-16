Top Presidents Day Tech Deals On Samsung, Apple, Dell And Google Gear

Four score and seven years ago, our ancestors had no idea what it would be like to game on a massive monitor or have practically all of the world's information accessible on a handheld device. Some of you still don't, but good news—we found a bunch of deals on Amazon that are just in time for Presidents Day, so whether it's a ginormous 49-inch monitor or a fancy new smartphone you're after, you can bag one at a great price.
Starting with the form, the monstrous 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 (G95C)
monitor is on sale for $769.99 at Amazon (save $230)
. This is the kind of display will absolutely dominate your desktop, and at a price that matches its all-time low—Amazon has it listed as a 'limited time deal' with a 23% discount over MSRP.
Part of the reason it's so comparatively affordable (versus other 49-inch monitors) is because it's not an OLED or mini LED display. Instead, it's an super ultra-wide VA panel with edge lit LED backlighting. We'd prefer OLED or mini LED, but you're not going to find either technology at this price point in a 49-inch display.
What you do get is a is a really long monitor with a 1000R curvature, 5120x1440 resolution (dual QHD, 32:9 aspect ratio) that's like having two 1440p displays (but without the gap or annoying borders), 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, 2,500:1 contrast ratio, and HDR support with 1,000 nits of peak brightness and VESA's DisplayHDR 1000 certification to boot.
Connectivity options include HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, 3.5mm headphone jack, and two USB 3.0 Tyep-A ports.
Here are some other monitors that are on sale...
Last week, we highlighted some fantastic deals on Google's Pixel 9 family, with $200 discounts in play on the Pixel 9 Pro, bringing Google's flagship handsets down to their lowest prices ever. Well, those discounts are still valid. Here's a look...
You might also recall that we ranked the Pixel 9 Pro XL as one of the top 5 smartphones of 2024
. Both the Pro and Pro XL are excellent phones, with the main difference coming down to size. The Pro features a 6.3-inch Super Actua OLED display with a 2856x1280 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, while the Pro XL goes bigger with a 6.8-inch Super Actua OLED display with a 2992x1334 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.
Both are powered by Google's Tensor G4 processor and 16GB of RAM. They also both sport a 42-megapixel camera on the front and three cameras on the back (50MP wide-angle, 48MP ultra-wide with macro focus, and 48MP telephoto with a 5x zoom).
Check out our Pixel 9 series review
for plenty of benchmarks and analysis, but short and to the point, this is one of our favorite Android phones right now.
Here are some more deals for Presidents Day...