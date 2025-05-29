PowerColor Unveils RX 9070 XT Red Devil SE With Custom Magnetic Devil Skins
The new variant falls within PowerColor's popular Red Devil lineup. Specifically, PowerColor's new Red Devil Radeon RX 9070 XT is coming in a "Backplate Special Edition" model. It sports a magnetically attached backplate that can add to the visual design of the GPU, and can also be easily swapped out with other so-called 'Devil skins'. PowerColor has always had interesting goodies in its Red Devil GPU packaging, so this is another nice touch.
The Red Devil can be used with PowerColor's Keystone software to control a glowing RGB light on the front end of the GPU. This adds another nice aesthetic touch, and can be customized with a variety of different colors and patterns such as Meteor. For fans of white, PowerColor has the Red Devil Spectral White, but without extra backplates.
Aside from the various visual touches, the Red Devil also possesses some important performance upgrades. It has a dual BIOS configuraiton, which allows you to go between OC and Silent modes, depending on your use case. While the TDP of the RX 9070 XT is 304W, PowerColor recommends a 900W power supply for the entire system. AMD still uses the standard triple 8-pin PCIe power connector, a time-tested solution that is proven to be reliable over the years.
Credit to Videocardz for spotting the official product listing on PowerColor's website. That said, PowerColor has yet to share details about what other Devil skins will be available, and/or how much they will cost.