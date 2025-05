PowerColor Unveils RX 9070 XT Red Devil SE With Custom Magnetic Devil Skins

AMD's Radeon RX 9070 XT released to some fanfare earlier this year, adding to an ongoing discussion over the general pricing and availability situation in the GPU market as a whole. While the GPU shortage is showing signs of improvement, it is always nice to see more niche models make their way to the market. Enter PowerColor, an AMD partner that produces some of the most stunning, high-end Radeon products, and its newest 'Special Edition' variant.The new variant falls within PowerColor's popular Red Devil lineup. Specifically, PowerColor's new Red Devil Radeon RX 9070 XT is coming in a "Backplate Special Edition" model. It sports a magnetically attached backplate that can add to the visual design of the GPU, and can also be easily swapped out with other so-called 'Devil skins'. PowerColor has always had interesting goodies in its Red Devil GPU packaging, so this is another nice touch.These Onyx Devil Skins allow users to magnetically swap the backplate to change the appearance of the GPU. The backplate itself is also a reinforced metal material, which helps to stop PCB deformation, according to PowerColor. With the amount of heat that GPUs put out now, the backplate is a very important thermal point for engineers to focus their attention on. This GPU is full of great cooling tech, including Honeywell's PTM7950 phase change pad.The Red Devil can be used with PowerColor's Keystone software to control a glowing RGB light on the front end of the GPU. This adds another nice aesthetic touch, and can be customized with a variety of different colors and patterns such as Meteor. For fans of white, PowerColor has the Red Devil Spectral White , but without extra backplates.Aside from the various visual touches, the Red Devil also possesses some important performance upgrades. It has a dual BIOS configuraiton, which allows you to go between OC and Silent modes, depending on your use case. While the TDP of the RX 9070 XT is 304W, PowerColor recommends a 900W power supply for the entire system. AMD still uses the standard triple 8-pin PCIe power connector, a time-tested solution that is proven to be reliable over the years.Credit to Videocardz for spotting the official product listing on PowerColor's website. That said, PowerColor has yet to share details about what other Devil skins will be available, and/or how much they will cost.