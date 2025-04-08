Stunning Red Devil Spectral White RX 9070 XT GPU Comes With A Cool Perk





For those of you willing to assemble a PC with shiny white components, you have my respect. I'm especially a fan of a white and black aesthetic (think: tuxedo), though I mostly avoid white parts because I'm admittedly lax with dust management, and white tends to highlight dust more than darker colors. If that's the theme you're going for, though, PowerColor has released a limited edition white-themed Radeon RX 9070 XT that, from the renders, looks gorgeous.





The full name is quite the mouthful—PowerColor Red Devil Spectral White AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT 16GB. Yeah, try saying that one times fast. The long name aside, PowerColor is billing this as a "limited-edition masterpiece" and also a first for the Red Devil series.





"For years, gamers have admired the elegance of Spectral White designs, and now, for the first time, PowerColor brings that vision to life with the Red Devil’s flagship performance," PowerColor says.













"Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the Red Devil Spectral White redefines what it means to blend form and function. From the PCB and heatsink to the cooler shroud and power connectors, every component has been precision-engineered in pure white, delivering a truly unified aesthetic rarely seen in high-performance GPUs," PowerColor adds.





AMD's Radeon RX 9070 XT is its top RDNA 4 GPU. It sports 4,096 stream processors and 16GB of GDDR6 memory tied to a 256-bit bus. Reference specs also call for a 1,660MHz base clock, 2,400MHz game clock, and 2,970MHz boost clock.





PowerColor's fancy limited edition model gooses the clocks a bit with a dual BIOS configuration. In 'Silent' mode, it has a 2,460MHz game game clock (+60MHz) and 3,010MHz boost clock (+40MHz). In OC mode, those clocks jump to 2,520MHz (+120Hz) and 3,060MHz (+90MHz), respectively. Not too shabby.





Other notable bits include a 12-layer PCB design with two ounces of copper, an "advanced" VRM design to help with overclocking, a triple-fan cooler, and a Hellstone, which is a "signature multi-faceted RGB element" at the end of the card (shown up above).













Also cool is a bonus perk, beyond the limited-edition status of the card. PowerColor's bundling in a metal keycap that looks like the card. It's meant to replace the left-shift key, though you might be able to wedge it into other places (namely, the enter key) depending on your keyboard.



