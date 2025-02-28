PowerColor Radeon RX 9070 XT Red Devil, Hellhound And Reaper GPUs Look Menacing
The RED DEVIL is on top of the heap, with Honeywell PTM7950 thermal pads and a 12-layer PCB for overclocking. Its aesthetic design has what PowerColor refers to as Hellstone, which can be seen at the far end of the GPU as a reference to a mystical stone. Keystone is the software control hub that allows you to tweak the RGB for the best visual presentation.
As someone who has owned previous RED DEVIL versions before, they are premium and some of the best of what AMD Radeon RX cards have to offer. You'll also typically get plenty of goodies in the box, including a GPU holder and metal keycap.
The next GPU that aims to put a scare into the competition is the equally menacing HELLHOUND series. Featuring many of the same components as the RED DEVIL, it also has pure copper nickel-plated heat pipes to help with cooling. For its aesthetics, it has a blue light and can also use the same Keystone software from PowerColor for more control over RGB. It is also available in a HELLHOUND SPECTRAL WHITE edition, with an all white design.
Finally, PowerColor has its Radeon RX Reaper series GPUs. These are going to be priced at less of a premium, with a more basic design. Reaper's main purpose is to appeal to more budget friendly buyers who are aiming closer to the Radeon MSRP prices. Of course, you won't get the same box accessories or aesthetic design as the RED DEVIL or HELLHOUND series, but these cards are obviously still based on the same RDNA 4 GPUs, though perhaps with more stock clock speeds.
AMD's Radeon RX 9070 series will also support the company's new FSR 4 upscaling tech, with what seem like nice performance gains over previous gen RDNA 3 cards, and are slated to release on March 6th.