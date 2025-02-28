CATEGORIES
PowerColor Radeon RX 9070 XT Red Devil, Hellhound And Reaper GPUs Look Menacing

by Thiago TrevisanFriday, February 28, 2025, 01:14 PM EDT
powercolor amd
The anticipated AMD Radeon RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT have finally been revealed, powered by the company's RDNA 4 GPU architecture. We've also done a deep dive into RDNA 4, which takes a look at what makes the new Radeon GPUs tick. Add-in-board partners are up next with their interpretation of the lineup, starting with PowerColor. The designs of these cards look menacing and include the RED DEVIL, HELLHOUND, and REAPER versions. 

The RED DEVIL is on top of the heap, with Honeywell PTM7950 thermal pads and a 12-layer PCB for overclocking. Its aesthetic design has what PowerColor refers to as Hellstone, which can be seen at the far end of the GPU as a reference to a mystical stone. Keystone is the software control hub that allows you to tweak the RGB for the best visual presentation. 

As someone who has owned previous RED DEVIL versions before, they are premium and some of the best of what AMD Radeon RX cards have to offer. You'll also typically get plenty of goodies in the box, including a GPU holder and metal keycap. 

radeon 9070xt

The MSRP for the AMD Radeon RX 9070 will be $549, and the RX 9070 XT will be $599. We can expect these custom third party variants to pack a premium, and real world pricing are yet to be seen since the release date is March 6th. 

The next GPU that aims to put a scare into the competition is the equally menacing HELLHOUND series. Featuring many of the same components as the RED DEVIL, it also has pure copper nickel-plated heat pipes to help with cooling. For its aesthetics, it has a blue light and can also use the same Keystone software from PowerColor for more control over RGB. It is also available in a HELLHOUND SPECTRAL WHITE edition, with an all white design. 

reaper amd

Finally, PowerColor has its Radeon RX Reaper series GPUs. These are going to be priced at less of a premium, with a more basic design. Reaper's main purpose is to appeal to more budget friendly buyers who are aiming closer to the Radeon MSRP prices. Of course, you won't get the same box accessories or aesthetic design as the RED DEVIL or HELLHOUND series, but these cards are obviously still based on the same RDNA 4 GPUs, though perhaps with more stock clock speeds. 

AMD's Radeon RX 9070 series will also support the company's new FSR 4 upscaling tech, with what seem like nice performance gains over previous gen RDNA 3 cards, and are slated to release on March 6th. 
