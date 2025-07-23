Portable Power Station Round-Up: 8 Potent On-The Go Energy Sources
For a slight step up in technological acumen, the EcoFlow River 2 offers a LiFePO4 battery with 256 Wh of capacity that can provide 600 W of steady power, and fully charges in just one hour. The fancier battery should last you for 3000 cycles before its capacity drops to 80%, or roughly 10 years' usage. If you forget your mains cable, that's fine, you have 60 W two-way charging via the USB-C connector. You can use EcoFlow's app to monitor and control the power station, too. This station can be yours for $199, or 17% off.
If you prefer a bundle with a station and solar panels, the Anker Solix C300 pack has you covered. The station's specs are fairly similar to the Ecoflow unit above, but this unit comes with a 60W solar panel that can juice up the unit in about four hours. The bundle is currently going for $299.99, or 25% off.
Moving on to the higher-capacity units, we have the Jackery Explorer V2 (E1000v2) with its 1070 Wh juice pack that an power multiple appliances for a good while. The rated capacity is 1500 W and 3000 W surge. Despite the large battery, it charges under just two hours, and in one hour using a special mode. Jackery claims the battery should be good for 70% capacity even after 4000 cycles, and there's 100 W USB-C charging on tap. Add this to your outdoor setup for only $449, a whopping 44% off the regular price.
Stepping up technologically, you'll find the EcoFlow Delta 2. This rather fetching unit packs a 1024 Wh battery that can deliver 1800 W of steady output and charges to 80% in under an hour. You can connect up to 500 W worth of solar panels, and the party trick is that this station is expandable with extra batteries up to a total of 3000 Wh. Two USB-C connectors can deliver 100W each. This mighty station can be had for $498.99, a substantial 29% shave off.
If you want to basically take an entire home's worth of electric and electronic gear with you, we have even bigger power stations on display. The first is the DJI Power 2000, with a massive 2048 Wh battery that can deliver 3000 W of steady power. There's the usual selection of high-power USB-C ports, and you can wire up to 10 (yes, ten) battery expansion units for a total of 22.5 kWh of juice if you're so inclined. The company proudly offers a 5-year warranty, extensible to 12. This powerhouse is going for $1,099, 15% off its original price.
Want a power station that's extra portable and has an RV connector for convenience? Look no further than the Anker Solix F2000 (Powerhouse 767). The juice pack within has 2048 Wh of capacity, capable of steadily feeding 2400 W worth of electrons, or 3600 W at peak. It can be charged to 80% in just 1.4 hours, and you can wire up an additional battery extension for a total of 4.1 kWh, as well as a rather significant 1000 W worth of solar panels. Anker claims the battery should last you a good 10 years, and offers a five-year warranty for the device. As you've surely noticed from the picture, the Solix F2000 is potent and particularly portable, presenting a pair of pivoting casters and an extensible handle so you can deliver electrons where they're most needed. You can carry it home for just $1,099, a mighty 44% chop off the regular price.
The final form of the power station today is the BlueTTI Elite 200 v2 bundle, comprising a 2074 Wh battery that can deliver a total of 2600 W steady power and 5200 W peaks. The company claims the battery pack within should be good for 6000 cycles, an eye-popping number that means it ought to last you around 17 years. Despite the high capacity, the unit can fully charge in 1.4 hours. This bundle includes a 200 W solar panel to keep the juice flowing. You'd think this would all cost a kidney or two, but you can have both the power station and the panel for $1,299, a nifty 35% off what you'd normally pay.