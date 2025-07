Porsche 911 Club Debuts As A Members-Only Collectible 70 Years In The Making

Exclusivity is at the core of the Porsche 911 Club Coupe, with only 70 units destined for sale to PCA members in the United States and Canada. One of the units will be raffled off to benefit the PCA, while an additional example will be made for display as part of the Porsche Museum collection. Production of these vehicles is slated to run from fall 2025 through spring 2026. Porsche just pulled the wraps off the 2026 Porsche 911 Club Coupe to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Porsche Club of America (PCA). This limited-production sexy, sport coupe, based on the purist-focused 911 Carrera T pays homage to Porsche enthusiasts that make up the PCA, founded in 1955 by Bill Sholar.Exclusivity is at the core of the Porsche 911 Club Coupe, with only 70 units destined for sale to PCA members in the United States and Canada. One of the units will be raffled off to benefit the PCA, while an additional example will be made for display as part of the Porsche Museum collection. Production of these vehicles is slated to run from fall 2025 through spring 2026.











One of the defining things that immediately distinguishes the car from other 911s is its bespoke Paint to Sample Sholarbluemetallic finish in honor of PCA founder Bill Sholar. Complimenting the color are SportDesign front fascia featuring subtle red accents plus 20/21-inch RS Spyder wheels in Satin Black with Brilliant Silver accents. Subtle nods to the PCA are integrated throughout the exterior including Club Coupe logos on the doors, rear 911 decal in Brilliant Silver, Guardsred grille slat inlays, and a "70 year PCA" badge on the rear deck.











As mentioned, the Club Coupe is basically a 911 Carrera T. It is powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbo flat-six that delivers 388 horses and 332 lb-ft of torque. Purists will rejoice that this car only comes with a six-speed manual (walnut) shifter. Performance enhancements including the PASM Sport Suspension (down to 10 millimeter lower ride height) and a mechanical limited-slip differential with Porsche Torque Vectoring.