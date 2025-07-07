CATEGORIES
Porsche 911 Club Debuts As A Members-Only Collectible 70 Years In The Making

by Aaron LeongMonday, July 07, 2025, 01:13 PM EDT
Porsche just pulled the wraps off the 2026 Porsche 911 Club Coupe to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Porsche Club of America (PCA). This limited-production sexy, sport coupe, based on the purist-focused 911 Carrera T pays homage to Porsche enthusiasts that make up the PCA, founded in 1955 by Bill Sholar.

Exclusivity is at the core of the Porsche 911 Club Coupe, with only 70 units destined for sale to PCA members in the United States and Canada. One of the units will be raffled off to benefit the PCA, while an additional example will be made for display as part of the Porsche Museum collection. Production of these vehicles is slated to run from fall 2025 through spring 2026.

One of the defining things that immediately distinguishes the car from other 911s is its bespoke Paint to Sample Sholarbluemetallic finish in honor of PCA founder Bill Sholar. Complimenting the color are SportDesign front fascia featuring subtle red accents plus 20/21-inch RS Spyder wheels in Satin Black with Brilliant Silver accents. Subtle nods to the PCA are integrated throughout the exterior including Club Coupe logos on the doors, rear 911 decal in Brilliant Silver, Guardsred grille slat inlays, and a "70 year PCA" badge on the rear deck.

As mentioned, the Club Coupe is basically a 911 Carrera T. It is powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbo flat-six that delivers 388 horses and 332 lb-ft of torque. Purists will rejoice that this car only comes with a six-speed manual (walnut) shifter. Performance enhancements including the PASM Sport Suspension (down to 10 millimeter lower ride height) and a mechanical limited-slip differential with Porsche Torque Vectoring. 

On the inside, things are equally bespoke: the black leather interior is accented with Speed Blue and Guardsred deviated stitching, again echoing PCA's colors. There are Guardsred seat belts, illuminated door sills that display Porsche Club of America lettering, and door projectors that beam the PCA 70-year logo on the ground. But wait, that's not all. the center console lid has a PCA 70-year logo embossed into it plus another one can be found adorning the dashboard. For those wanting to go the whole PCA nine yards, Porsche offers an optional extended equipment package that includes tartan fabric seats with specific PCA 70-year patterns, Speed Blue stitching, and Guardsred leather seat release pull loop. Even the car's key is painted in Sholarblue and presented with a matching black leather key pouch.

While pricing has yet to be officially announced, industry estimates suggest it will command a premium over a standard 911 Carrera T, potentially around $166,000. Owners of this exclusive model will also get a Swiss-made Chronograph 1 - 911 Club Coupe by Porsche Design timepiece directly inspired by the car itself.
