Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Patch Comes With A Nintendo Apology For Performance Issues
Nintendo is releasing a patch and an apology addressing performance issues with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Players of the newly released games have complained about encountering visual bugs and poor performance.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet were highly anticipated games for the biggest media franchise in history, in terms of dollars earned. Gamers hoped that Nintendo might have learned a lesson after the previous Sword & Shield main-series games were hammered with complaints because of poor production quality at launch. However, it does not seem the company is learning from the past, as Scarlet and Violet have launched with so many issues players have demanded and received refunds. Now, Nintendo has at least issued a patch to address some of the issues and an apology.
The update is scheduled to release sometime today, December 1, 2022. A list of patch notes has been released, along with an apology from the gaming giant. The company says that it is taking the recent feedback from players seriously, and will work on improvements to the game.
The apology on the support page reads, "We are aware that players may encounter issues that affect the games' performance. Our goal is always to give players a positive experience with our games, and we apologize for the inconvenience. We take the feedback from players seriously and are working on improvements to the games."
Despite the many issues the games have presented players, they have still broken records worldwide, one being the highest-selling title across any Nintendo platform within the first three days by selling more than 10 million copies.
Hopefully, the upcoming patch will at least address some of the more irritating bugs and performance issues so that players can enjoy battling and catching their favorite new Pokémon. If you need help with downloading the upcoming update, you can find help on the Nintendo Support site.
Let us know in the comments your thoughts on the state of the game after the patch, and what issues have bothered you the most.