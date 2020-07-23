Plex Free Live TV Now Available Globally With Over 80 Streaming Channels





Plex is a popular media streaming platform that already had a number of different streaming options under its belt for users. Plex today announced that consumers can watch free live TV with the addition of more than 80 channels of completely customizable live programming. Most of the live TV programming is available globally, and additional programming will be added soon.

Plex boasts that with the addition of live TV streaming, it offers more content in a single platform than any other service on the market. Among the programming offerings are free ad-supported movies and shows, podcasts, streaming music, personal media, and pre-programmed Live TV. The new live programming options are available "on virtually every device," according to Plex.

Among the live TV offerings are news content from Reuters and Yahoo Finance, kids shows from Toon Goggles, and content in categories like food, travel, home & design, and sports. Gaming and eSports content is included, along with lots of other programming options. As with most free content, the streaming programs are ad-supported.

Plex points out that the addition of Live TV today is distinct from the previously available over-the-air TV and DVR feature that required a digital antenna and tuner. The new Live TV service requires no hardware or set up offering instant access to more than 80 channels. Local channel access to major networks like NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, CW, and PBS does require an antenna and tuner.

Plex began offering its free TV show and movie streaming service in December 2019. For those unfamiliar, the service is entirely free with its streaming content supported by ads. The service does still support personally owned content, which is ad-free. The free live TV content can be viewed here.