PlayStation 5 Slim And LG C4 OLED TVs Are Up To 45% Off Ahead Of Prime Day





Brace yourself, a barrage of 'Prime Big Deal Days' bargains are coming, as well as discounts at retailers like Best Buy and Walmart in a mad dash to compete for your dollars. The two-day event kicks off tomorrow (October 8) and runs through Wednesday (October 9). As is typically the case, however, there are plenty of discounted items appearing before the big event.





PlayStation 5 Slim with a Blu-ray disc drive attached is down to $449 at Amazon (save $50.99). This is the newest non-Pro model and the main difference is the reduction in size—the Slim variant with a disc drive measure 96mm (H) x 358mm (W) x 216mm (D), whereas the original PS5 measures 104mm (H) x 390mm (W) x 260mm (D). Notably, Amazon is serving up sale prices on Sony's PlayStation 5 Slim consoles.





That works out to around a 30% reduction in total volume, though it's still a physically large console. Internally, the hardware is mostly the same, though the PS5 Slim does increase the storage to 1TB, versus 825GB in the original model.





Meanwhile, the PS5 Slim Digital Edition (no Blu-ray drive) measures 80mm (H) x 358mm (W) x 216mm (D), versus the regular PS5 Digital Edition checking in at 92mm (H) x 390mm (W) x 260mm (D). It is also on sale...