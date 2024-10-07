CATEGORIES
PlayStation 5 Slim And LG C4 OLED TVs Are Up To 45% Off Ahead Of Prime Day

by Paul LillyMonday, October 07, 2024, 08:50 AM EDT
PlayStation 5 Slim NBA 2K25 bundle on a gray background.
Brace yourself, a barrage of 'Prime Big Deal Days' bargains are coming, as well as discounts at retailers like Best Buy and Walmart in a mad dash to compete for your dollars. The two-day event kicks off tomorrow (October 8) and runs through Wednesday (October 9). As is typically the case, however, there are plenty of discounted items appearing before the big event.

Notably, Amazon is serving up sale prices on Sony's PlayStation 5 Slim consoles. The main PlayStation 5 Slim with a Blu-ray disc drive attached is down to $449 at Amazon (save $50.99). This is the newest non-Pro model and the main difference is the reduction in size—the Slim variant with a disc drive measure 96mm (H) x 358mm (W) x 216mm (D), whereas the original PS5 measures 104mm (H) x 390mm (W) x 260mm (D).

That works out to around a 30% reduction in total volume, though it's still a physically large console. Internally, the hardware is mostly the same, though the PS5 Slim does increase the storage to 1TB, versus 825GB in the original model.

Meanwhile, the PS5 Slim Digital Edition (no Blu-ray drive) measures 80mm (H) x 358mm (W) x 216mm (D), versus the regular PS5 Digital Edition checking in at 92mm (H) x 390mm (W) x 260mm (D). It is also on sale...
Though the price of the bundle offer is $50 more than the standalone console, it's still a deal over buying the console and game separately—NBA 2K25 for PS5 is on sale for $64.94 at Amazon (save $5.05). So if purchasing the console and game individually, you'd be looking at $464.93.

LG's C4 OLED TV on a gray gradient background.

What good is a game console without a TV or monitor? Not much, but fortunately, there are deals to be had in the big screen TV space as well. One that stands out is this 65-inch LG C4 OLED TV that's on sale for $1,496.99 at Amazon (save $1,203). That's a massive 45% savings over the MSRP, though more importantly (because who actually pays MSRP on these things?), it's an all-time low street price.

LG's C4 OLED is one of the best all-around TVs on the market. For one, it's an OLED display, and it's powered by LG's excellent α9 AI Processor Gen7 chip to tweak the image quality. It also supports up to a 144Hz refresh rate and features four HDMI 2.1 ports that serve up the full 48Gbps of bandwidth that the specification supports. Simply put, this is one of the best TVs for gaming, and the same can be said for anything else (watching movies, sports, and so forth).

Here are other sizes that are on sale...
Both the 42-inch and 48-inch models could double as a giant PC monitor for under a grand. Alternatively, LG's C3 series OLED TV is still an excellent choice as well and some of the sizes can be had for a little cheaper. Here's a look...

LG C3 OLED TV on a wall with a video game on the display.
The price differences aren't all that big, especially on the 48-inch and 42-inch models—just a $20 difference between the C3 and C4. If you're looking at either of those sizes, we'd recommend spending the extra $20 on the newer C4 model. It gets a little trickier as you move up in size, however, with the price differences ranging from $100 to $500.

Finally, circling back to the PS5 deals, here are same discount games....

Screenshot of LSU's mascot in EA Sports College Football 25.
Tags:  deals, Amazon, LG, OLED, ps5, playstation 5
